Valorant to be added to the 2021 esports event sponsored by Super Girl Gamer

ASA Entertainment is hosting the Super Girl Gamer series, and Valorant will be a part of it. It is a television, sports, esports events, and content production company.

This is an all-female-driven multi-title esports tournament. The campaigning will begin on May 2021, and people are getting excited about it. The event will have CS: GO, League of Legends, Hearthstone, and Fortnite in it.

Valorant will be its latest addition. Some of the changes that have been announced include expansion to the seasonal weekly tournaments, which will be from May to November. Valorant fans are really excited about the event.

League of Legends, Hearthstone, and CS: GO will be the broadcast partners for the series, with many other companies having a long-standing relationship with Super Girl.

Zenni Gaming, Nissan, Twitch, Space Production, and the US Marines are the notable sponsors of the event. Over the course of the event, Super Girl Gamer will distribute $100,000 in cash and prizes.

Super Girl Gamer Valorant Championship and more about the event

The Super Girl Gamer Spring Season is expected to commence on May 15th with a Valorant tournament. This consists of a four-week open qualifier series and concludes with the Super Girl Gamer Valorant Championships on June 19th.

Nissan is happy to continue its long-running sponsorship with the Super Girl Pro series of gaming snow and surf events. Shawn Mirabal, Regional Vice President of Nissan North America, in one of his interviews, had this to say:

“We value our collaboration with Super Girl and support the platform’s mission to create a safe environment that encourages and empowers women to participate in competitive gaming and to help facilitate a future of equal opportunity within esports and the gaming industry as a whole.”

Zenni Gaming has worked with Super Girl in the past in a campaign against Online harassment and bullying.

Advertisement

Brand Marketing and Communications Officer Sean Pate had this to say:

“Zenni believes it’s important to diversify its investment in the esports space, whether it be our longer-standing team deals or in new ones like the recently launched Call of Duty League partnership. Our engagement with Super Girl Gamer Pro brings great value because we can connect with female gamers to inspire them to participate and engage in a safe and inclusive event. They are incredible competitors.”

Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido, the captain of Dignitas Women's CS:GO, and Valorant teams, said this:

“This is a really important series for women, and I am so happy to be a part of it, It’s such a great step for Super Girl Gamer to expand its reach to women throughout North America via the seasonal tournament series that will run for seven months. Most people recognize how critical it is to create meaningful opportunities for women, and it’s been gratifying to watch the progress Super Girl has made over the past five years.”

The entirety of the Super Girl Gamer Series will be streamed live on Twitch and Facebook Gaming, with the Valorant Qualifiers running weekly on Saturdays from May 15th to June 5th between 3 pm to 10 pm EST (8 pm to 3 am BST).