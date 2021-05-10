Valorant for Android and iOS: Everything we know so far

After numerous rumors surfacing on the internet about a mobile version of Valorant, there seems to be some definitely positive news for mobile gamers who can’t wait to get their hands on Valorant.

IGN India recently did a story on Riot Games looking for potential markets for Valorant Mobile. This only means that the development of Valorant mobile is in its last phase.

PlayerIGN, a reputed source for PUBG data mines and leaks, also brought forth information regarding Valorant Mobile being shown off in this year’s E3.

Valorant mobile might be a reality soon

Multiplayer shooters in the mobile gaming space have been a recent phenomenon. With hardware improvements in smartphones over the last few years, games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty, Apex Legends have emerged as contenders for the hugely popular mobile shooter gaming realm.

Riot Games have also released some of their games on mobile. Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra have seen success in capturing the audience in their respective genres. Riot Games is not a new player in the mobile gaming space.

With the multiplayer shooter mobile space being such a lucrative market, it makes ample sense why Riot Games would like to delve into it, as there’s a huge potential for market capture and growth for Valorant.

ValorLeaks, a reputed data miner for Valorant, tweeted about data strings in the game files about the mobile version.

All Valorant Mobile Settings | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/LKfAN8b9wi — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 13, 2020

Before this, mobile controls were accidentally found by a Valorant player. However, it was thought to be only related to hybrid devices at that point. But if the puzzle pieces are joined, it seems Valorant mobile has existed under the surface for quite a while.

Although Riot officials have not commented on the mobile version, the circumstantial evidence points to Valorant mobile being released soon.