Valorant Asia-Pacific and Mumbai servers will face longer downtimes as Riot wraps up maintenance for Episode 3 Act 3

Valorant's Mumbai and Asia-Pacific servers have been down since 14:00 PDT (02:30 IST) for server maintenance in preparation for Episode 3 Act 3.

However, soon after the servers went down in Mumbai and the Asia-Pacific regions, Riot devs notified players and fans about an extension in downtime at 07:11 GMT +5:30. Yet, soon after that, the downtime again got extended for maintenance.

Asia-Pacific and Mumbai server maintenance notification (Image via Riot Games Server Status/Valorant)

This means Valorant's maintenance periods for the Mumbai and Asia-Pacific regions have been extended twice already. The last notification was given at 9:21 GMT +5:30, stating the servers will remain unavailable until 23:30 PDT (12:30 IST). It stated:

"We require a longer downtime period for our teams to complete their maintenance work, and we expect the game to remain unavailable until 11/02/2021 23:00 PDT."

Valorant Mumbai and Asia-Pacific server downtime extended twice for Episode 3 Act 3 maintenance

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 is set to be released in the Asia-Pacific region on November 3. While other servers have already received the new update, Mumbai and Asia-Pacific Valorant players are still waiting for Episode 3 Act 3 to arrive.

The new patch consists of a new Battlepass and more exciting new features,

Valorant gamers are eagerly waiting to try out the new in-game cosmetics, including the Battlepass rewards, Arcane Collector's Set, Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle, and more.

Further, the new Act will also bring a new Sentinel agent, Chamber. However, he has been delayed for two weeks and will arrive with patch 3.10 on November 16.

The servers have been down for a long time, but the Valorant developers are fixing the issue. They will drop Episode 3 Act 3 soon enough on the Mumbai and Asia-Pacific servers.

Valorant players can stay tuned to the official Twitter page of Valorant or can check the Riot Service Status page to get further notified about the status of the Mumbai and Asia-Pacific servers. Once fixed, they can go back into the game and grind the new Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass.

