Valorant's Breeze might be getting significant updates in Episode 4 Act 1

The release of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 seems to be close as leaks have started to surface on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit.

The latest leak for Valorant isn’t about weapon skins or new cosmetics, but a few subtle yet drastic changes to the beach-themed map, Breeze. Since Valorant is a competitive game to the core, these changes are quite necessary to address the problems faced by the community.

This article will focus on all the changes made to one of the most disliked maps in Valorant, and how it can benefit or hurt the players when the changes go live.

Changes made to Valorant’s Breeze in Episode 4 Act 1

Breeze is facing quite a lot of changes to help maintain competitive integrity. Speaking of the A site, one of the most notable differences that will be seen is the new orange container that has been added at the back of the site.

Another change to the A site that is quite noticeable in the leak is the extension of the water area and the removal of boxes that acted as a cubby.

To adjust to these inside changes, the entrance to the A site has also seen the addition of two wooden boxes inside the tunnel to act as a visual barrier to players who might play in the cubby.

Moving on to the B site, the area has seen three noticeable changes that can make a difference.

Starting off, the circular pillar at the center of the site has gotten a stone box attached to it to help players make a plant. Along with that, the long stairs at the back have seen some changes with the extension of the broken wall, and the half wall has gotten an addition of two wooden boxes to safeguard the players.

However, how these changes will reflect in the live game is unknown, but with the release of Episode 4 Act 1, players will surely get their answers.

