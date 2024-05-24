Valorant Bucky tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

The Valorant Bucky is a low-cost shotgun that's exceptional in tight-knit environments. At 850 bucks, the Bucky has almost no wall penetration but not a very long range, as is expected of a shotgun. However, what stands out is its alternate fire, which can deal damage at mid-ranges, taking around 15-40 points out of the opponent's health.

The Bucky is an interesting weapon and has several good skins in the game. That said, here's a list of Valorant Bucky skins rated from S to D tiers.

Valorant Bucky skin tier list: From best to worst

S tier

Ion Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

In Valorant, the S tier features the best Bucky skins, in terms of popularity, visual appeal, animation effects, sound effects, and so on. These are some of the most satisfying skins in the game, including the Ion with its smooth sound and the Prime//2.0 with its sleek design.

Ion

Magepunk

Overdrive

Prime//2.0

A tier

Oni Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

The A tier in the list of Valorant Bucky skins has been well-received by fans despite not having many special effects. Although their aesthetic makes them appealing, some of these skins come from the battle pass and have no special effects at all. While their overall special effects are brilliant, these guns lag in terms of popularity when compared to the S tier. The tier includes interesting skins such as the Origin and the Aerosol Bucky.

Origin

Oni

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Gaia's Vengeance

Radiant Crisis 001

Aerosol

Iridian Thorn

B tier

Retrowave Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

The Bucky is a shotgun that isn't used as much as a Vandal or Phantom in Valorant. This lack of popularity also means that there are fewer Bucky skins than Vandal or Melee knife skins. Skins belonging to the B tier may be static but are still visually attractive. Some of these skins also have variants that add to their appeal and separate them from the lower tiers to a certain extent. Many of these guns are from the battle pass including Lightwave and Retrowave.

Xenohunter

Prism II

Artisan

Genesis

Lightwave

Retrowave

Surge

C tier

Topotek Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

Skins belonging to the C tier are similar to the B tier but with two key differences. Firstly, most of these skins do not offer any variants. Additionally, many of these skins come from the battle pass and have aesthetics that just did not catch on with the fans. Skins like Red Alert and Monarch felt somewhat bland compared to the other skins.

Topotek

Red Alert

Panoramic

Monarch

Kingdom

Altitude

Galleria

D tier

.SYS Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

Finally, Valorant Bucky skins belonging to the last tier in the list are perhaps the least popular. The reasons can range from general appearance to an overall lack of any animation of effects. These skins do not have variants and their design color pallets pale in comparison to the guns higher in the list. Skins like .SYS and Cavalier just did not become trendy over the other skins.

Horizon

.SYS

Hydrodip

Piedra del Sol

Cavalier

The Valorant Bucky gun is an interesting choice to make in the game. It is a low-buy weapon that is strikingly effective in short-range fights with a big limitation. However, since it lacks the automatic firing capacity of the Judge, it leaves room for you to be traded out.

But the Bucky fills up this gap with sheer power. One body shot from this shotgun at close range is enough to down opponents. Although its overall rate of fire is slow given the pump-action mechanism, the range combined with overall power makes it a terrifying weapon in the hands of the right player.

Moreover, it can fill up small spaces well and take down multiple enemies with a single shot. If the enemies align for you in Valorant, the gun might do a lot more damage to a team than other low-buy weapons such as the Spectre.

A pleasant element of surprise

Valorant fans need to focus on the situational aspect of the weapon, as the Bucky is perfect for the defensive side to surprise the enemy. One can even buy it on full-buy rounds and camp in small spaces like B Window on Bind or the Elbow on A Site on Split.

This leaves room for the enemy to be surprised by the presence of the Valorant Bucky shotgun. Such an element of surprise is perhaps the greatest advantage that a shotgun of its range can have.

Agents to use the Bucky with

One of the best agents to use the Valorant Bucky will always be Raze, who can propel herself forward into enemy territory with her Satchels. Her unmitigated speed while flying combined with Bucky's one-shot kill ability is brutal in many ways. This makes Raze one of the few agents who remain optimal with the Bucky even during attacking halves of the game.

The Valorant Bucky gun also has a 5-round capacity similar to the Judge. However, the Judge in Valorant runs out much faster because of its automatic fire., which gives Bucky an edge over the former.