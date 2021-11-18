Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin group draws: Which teams ended with Team Envy in Group A

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin is almost here, and the Group Divisions just got revealed. As might be expected, this has caused much excitement and uproar in the Valorant community, as players check where their favorite teams have landed among the groups, and who they will face in the competition.

All year long, upwards of ten thousand teams battled across regional Challengers and international Masters to earn bragging rights and a spot at Champions. These sixteen qualified teams will fight for the Champions Trophy from December 1-12, to become the Valorant World Champion

Read on to find out more information regarding the teams in Group A and their achievements over the past year.

All information regarding teams in Group A (EMEA) for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Team Envy

The American esports organization Team Envy is a force to be reckoned with in Group A of Valorant Champions 2021. They have had a steady showing at the VCT over the past year.

Team Envy won the VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 2, while at least securing a fourth finish in all the other VCT events. Their most recent result has been a 2nd finish at the VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters - Berlin.

Team Acend

The European Team Acend joined Valorant earlier this year in March. Since then, they have managed to win multiple titles at VCT events, most notably the 1st position at VCT 2021: Europe Stage 1 Masters and VCT 2021: Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

X10 Esports

X10 is a Thai esports organization. Over the past year, they have produced strong results across the board by winning a number of VCT events. It remains to be seen if they can maintain their good form and push forward in the group.

Vivo Keyd

Keyd Stars, or Vivo Keyd as they are known, is a Brazilian esports organization who stepped into Valorant last year in September. They have had a see-saw performance over the year, ranging from first place at VCT 2021: Brazil Stage 3 Challengers Playoff to 9th-12th placement at VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters - Berlin.

This is turning out to be an exciting contest for all the teams involved, when they meet next month in Berlin for the contest.

