Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Updated schedule, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour is officially in its final stages with Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin only a couple of days away. The Valorant Champions Tour brought together teams from around the world to determine the ultimate victor.

The top 16 Valorant teams from across the world will be facing off against each other in Berlin to become the first-ever Valorant Champion.

Let’s take a look at the day-wise schedule and where to watch Valorant Champions 2021.

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Group stage schedule

Day 1

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - 1 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 1 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - 1 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 1 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - 2 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 1 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 2

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - 2 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 2 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - 2 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 2 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Sentinels vs Furia - 3 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 2 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 3

Acend vs Keyd Stars - 3 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 3 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Navi vs X10 CRIT - 3 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 3 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) (Vision Strikers / Full Sense) vs (Fnatic / Cloud9 Blue) - 4 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 3 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 4

(KRU Esports / Team Liquid) vs (Sentinels / Furia) - 4 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) (Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Navi / X10 CRIT) - 4 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) (Gambit Esorts / Team Secret) vs (Team Vikings / Crazy Raccoon) - 5 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 4 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 5

(Gambit Esorts / Team Secret) vs (Team Vikings / Crazy Raccoon) - 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) (KRU Esports / Team Liquid) vs (Sentinels / Furia) - 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) (Vision Strikers / Full Sense) vs (Fnatic / Cloud9 Blue) - 6 December 2021 (1.30 IST) 5 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 6

(Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Navi / X10 CRIT) - 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) TBD vs TBD - 6 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

TBD vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 6 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 7

TBD vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

TBD vs TBD - 8 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 7 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Where to watch Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

All matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin will be officially streamed on Valorant Champions Tour social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The matches will also be co-streamed by several notable streamers. Stay tuned for all Valorant Champions 2021 updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul