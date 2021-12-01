Valorant Champions 2021 start date and time for all regions

The Valorant Champions Tour has officially kicked off it’s its final stage, Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Over the entire year, Valorant teams across the world faced off in the Challengers and Masters, divided into three stages. The teams accumulated Circuit Points to reach the top of their regional table. Now finally, the top teams are going to face off to determine who is the first-ever Valorant Champion.

As the tournament kicks off on December 1, 2021, let’s take a look at the start date and times for all regions.

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: When does the tournament start for all regions

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin kicks off on December 1, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. LEt’s take a look at all the time for all the timezones.

Berlin - December 1, 2021 15.00 CET

England - December 1, 2021 14.00 GMT

India - December 1, 2021 19.30 IST

East Coast (USA) - December 1, 2021 9.00 EST

West Coast (USA) - December 1, 2021 6.00 PST

Japan - December 1, 2021 23.00 JST

Valorant Champions 2021 has three matches every day. The different times for each match are as follows,

Match 1

Berlin - 15.00 CET

England - 14.00 GMT

India - 19.30 IST

East Coast (USA) - 9.00 EST

West Coast (USA) - 6.00 PST

Japan - 23.00 JST

Match 2

Berlin - 18.00 CET

England - 17.00 GMT

India - 22.30 IST

East Coast (USA) - 12.00 EST

West Coast (USA) - 9.00 PST

Japan - 02.00 JST (Next day)

Match 3

Berlin - 21.00 CET

England - 20.00 GMT

India - 01.30 IST (Next day)

East Coast (USA) - 15.00 EST

West Coast (USA) - 12.00 PST

Japan - 05.00 JST (Next day)

The teams and the groups for Vaorant Champions 2021 Berlin

The top 16 teams from across the world have qualified for Valorant Champions 2021. The teams have been divided into four groups. The groups are as follows,

Group A

Acend - Circuit Point (EMEA)

Team Envy - Circuit Point (NA)

X10 CRIT - Circuit Point (SEA)

Keyd Stars - Circuit Point (BR)

Group B

Sentinels - Circuit Point (NA)

KRU Esports - Circuit Point (LATAM)

Team Liquid - Last Chance Qualifier (EMEA)

FURIA Esports - Last Chance Qualifier (SA)

Group C

Gambit Esports - Masters Berlin

Team Vikings - Circuit Point (BR)

Team Secret - Circuit Point (SEA)

Crazy RaccoonCircuit Point (JP)

Group D

Vision StrikersCircuit Point (KR)

Fnatic - Circuit Point (EMEA)

Full Sense - Last Chance Qualifier (APAC)

Cloud9 Blue - Last Chance Qualifier (NA)

