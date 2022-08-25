Valorant Champions 2022 Apparel Collection: How to buy, prices, and more

Riot Games has pulled out all the stops to promote this year's Champions tournament, where the Valorant Champions 2022 will be crowned. In an official tweet that surfaced on August 18, it was revealed that the company would be releasing the Valorant Champions Apparel Collection VCT 2022. This limited edition offering is based on the core theme for the event, "Fear/None."

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Merch drops 10 AM PT on August 24th 2022. Are you repping #VALORANTChampions Merch drops 10 AM PT on August 24th 2022. Are you repping #VALORANTChampions?📅 Merch drops 10 AM PT on August 24th 2022. https://t.co/uvsQL7nP4w

The all-new merchandise collection was made available on August 24, and fans could visit to get their hands on it. Below are the details regarding

New Valorant merch price details and more

The Champions 2022 Apparel collection features three new items, which are listed below.

Champions 2022 "FEAR/NONE" Windbreaker

Champions 2022 "AURORA-03" Hoodie

Champions 2022 "FEAR/NONE" Dad Hat

To buy these products, players only have to visit the relevant product pages on the Riot Games websites.

Champions 2022 "FEAR/NONE" Windbreaker

Riot Games has named this new Windbreaker "FEAR/NONE." It boasts the colors gold and black, with FEAR/NONE and Valorant Champions printed on the back.

Valorant Champions is printed on both the front and the back, with the location and date printed on the front.

The Champions 2022 "FEAR/NONE" Windbreaker (Image via Riot Games)

It is a packable, hooded windbreaker made from 100% polyester. It comes in regular fit and is water resistant. This lightweight windbreaker is listed for $95 on the official merch store site. It comes in sizes that range from XS to 2XL and also features elastic drawcords at the hem, thereby making it a product that will fit most fans.

Fans can visit this link to purchase the windbreaker: https://merch.riotgames.com/en-us/product/fearnonewindbreaker/.

Champions 2022 "AURORA-03" Hoodie

The "AURORA-03" Hoodie commemorates the second year of the Valorant Champions Tour in style. The unique feature of this item is that it is tie-dyed.

The Champions 2022 "AURORA-03" Hoodie (Image via Riot Games)

This pullover hoody is made from 100% cotton and features Kangaroo pockets. It is also filled with numerous symbols and marks that are associated with the Valorant Champions 2022 theme.

"2022 Champions Istanbul Turkey" is printed on the back of the hoodie with several other motifs signifying the year-end tournament. In terms of size, it offers a range from XS to 2XL, thereby making it a product that will fit most fans. This hoodie is listed at $95 on the official merch store site: https://merch.riotgames.com/en-us/product/aurora-03/.

Champions 2022 "FEAR/NONE" Dad Hat

This limited-edition merchandise looks amazingly subtle, and yet it stands out in the crowd of dad hats. It has the Champions logo on the front with a golden outline, while the back features VCT22 embroidered on it.

The cap will fit most fans as it has a back strap with adjustable buckle closure, which, too, is gold in color and looks quite appealing.

The Champions 2022 "FEAR/NONE" Dad Hat (Image via Riot Games)

The dad hat also features six panels that are unstructured with a pre-curved bill. Fans can prepare for the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament by getting their hands on one of these items through the official merchandise store at $30. Here is the link: https://merch.riotgames.com/en-us/product/fearnonedadhat/.

All orders typically ship within two weeks from when the customer makes the purchase online. The collection has been available to order at 7:00 pm CEST since August 24.

If fans miss out on the drop, these products will also be available in limited quantities at the Champions 2022 in Istanbul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh