Valorant Champions 2023 bundle: All VFX and Finisher

The Champions 2023 collection in Valorant, as usual, will bring two exclusive tier skins with it. Launched along with Riot’s biggest tournament of the year, the Champions bundle is one of the most anticipated skin collections each year. This year’s bundle is set to have a Vandal and a Kunai, with the knife having animations similar to the Valorant Go Volume 1 knife.

The skins in the Champions’ collections always have a unique aura for the top fragger in the server and a special finisher related to the tournament trophy. Like last year’s bundle, this year’s collection will feature the unique progressive kill VFX.

Since this is an exclusive bundle, it will not be returning to the game again, and this will be the only opportunity for players to get a hand on these unique skins.

Valorant Champions 2023 Finisher and VFX for Vandal and Kunai

This year’s collection features a Vandal skin and a Kunai, with exclusive VFX and animations, as usual.

Valorant Champions 2023 Kunai Finisher and Animation

The Valorant Champions 2023 Kunai will include three upgradable levels that can be unlocked with Radianite points in the game. The VFX and animations featured are as follows :

- Custom base design Level 2 - Gold VFX features, and Kunai animation, which are the same as the Jett Kunai from the Valorant Go Volume 1 bundle.

- Gold VFX features, and Kunai animation, which are the same as the Jett Kunai from the Valorant Go Volume 1 bundle. Level 3 - The Champions Aura upgrade will feature a golden glowing outline to the knife when the player has the highest number of kills on the server. The knife’s design, however, changes every six kills, with an increasing number of golden crystals appearing around the Champions logo up to thirty kills. There is no special inspect animation this year.

Valorant Champions 2023 Vandal Finisher and Animation

The Valorant Champions 2023 Vandal will also feature VFX and a finisher that can be unlocked with Radianite points (RP) in Valorant. The upgrades available this year are:

- Custom base design. Level 2 - Inspect and kill effects - The design of the Vandal, this time, changes progressively every three kills, with purple and golden crystals appearing around the Champions logo up to 30 kills.

- - The design of the Vandal, this time, changes progressively every three kills, with purple and golden crystals appearing around the Champions logo up to 30 kills. Level 3 - Finisher - This year’s finisher is arguably much better than the previous one. It features the killed agent holding up the Champions trophy, and around it revolves the face of the agent you are currently using.

- - This year’s finisher is arguably much better than the previous one. It features the killed agent holding up the Champions trophy, and around it revolves the face of the agent you are currently using. Level 4 - The Champions Aura - Similar to all Champions’ skins, the Vandal will also glow with a golden outline if you are the highest fragger in your server.

The Champions 2023 collection is a one-time bundle that will probably be released just before the start of the Champions Tour, set to start on August 6, 2023. The collection, in total, could cost around 6200 VP, but you can get the items individually from the Valorant store, according to your preference.