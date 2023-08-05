Valorant Champions 2023 Group B: Overview, head-to-head, predictions, and more

Riot’s biggest Valorant tournament of the year, Champions 2023, has arrived in Los Angeles, California, USA. It kicks off on August 6 and comes to an end on August 26. This is a massive year for the franchise as it boasts the biggest-ever prize pool of $2,250,000, where the winner will take home $1,000,000. The Valorant Champions 2022 champion, LOUD, earned a total of $300,000.

Similar to every Champions event, sixteen teams will be competing against each other to earn the title of ‘best in the world.’ They have been divided into four groups, with each containing one team from a particular region. Let us have a look at Group B.

Everything fans need to know about Group B in Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023

Overview

Arguably, the least fun of all the groups, Group B looks very one-sided on paper. It consists of Evil Geniuses from North America, FUT Esports from EMEA, T1 from APAC, and FPX from China. Evil Geniuses are currently one of the best teams in the world and are one of the favorites to win Champions. The rest of the teams are not up to the same level, which makes this group a bit one-sided.

Evil Geniuses will have it easy in the group stages, by the looks of things. On the other hand, FUT Esports had performed really well in VCT: EMEA but did poorly in Masters Tokyo. We just have to wait and see what version of FUT Esports we get in Valorant Champions 2023.

T1 can easily be a dark horse in this group. They have extremely talented players in their roster who have the potential to upset even the best of teams like Evil Geniuses. Their performance in international events just might take a turn for the better in the upcoming Champions in LA.

FPX @FPX_Esports FPX VALORANT | VCT Champions 2023



Arriving in LA 🛬

So... any local dishes recommended 🍽️🤔?



#VALORANTChampions #FPXWIN pic.twitter.com/yMdofrj1aM FPX VALORANT | VCT Champions 2023Arriving in LA 🛬So... any local dishes recommended 🍽️🤔?

We have not seen much of FPX since their roster change and delayed franchising. They have performed mostly average in the China qualifiers. They are certainly the underdogs. Nobody knows what to expect from them when it comes to the big stage.

Head-to-head

One of the better matches in this group will be between Evil Geniuses and FUT Esports. Although EG is the absolute favorite, there is a chance of upset if FUT can come up with some unique ideas.

Another match to look forward to is T1 vs FPX. Both the teams are not at their best at the moment, so it will be an even matchup. We can also see which team has prepared well for Valorant Champions 2023, as expectations for both are quite low.

Predictions

Match Prediction Evil Geniuses vs FPX Evil Geniuses FUT Esports vs T1 FUT Esports Evil Geniuses vs T1 Evil Geniuses FUT Esports vs FPX FUT Esports Evil Geniuses vs FUT Esports Evil Geniuses T1 vs FPX T1

When and where to watch

FUT Esports vs T1: Match B1 – Tuesday, August 8 – 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST

Evil Geniuses vs FPX: Match B2 – Tuesday, August 8 – 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST/ 3:30 am IST

Winner of B1 vs Winner of B2: Match B3 – Wednesday, August 9 – 6 pm PDT/ 3 am CEST/ 6:30 am IST

Loser of B1 vs Loser of B2: Match B4 – Friday, August 11 – 6 pm PDT/ 3 am CEST/ 6:30 am IST

Winner of B4 vs Loser of B3 – Sunday, August 13 – 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST/ 3:30 am IST

Valorant’s official handles on Twitch and Youtube will be live streaming all the matches. All fixtures will be conducted in a best-of-three format except the Lower Finals and the Grand Finals, which will feature best-of-fives.