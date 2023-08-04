Valorant Champions 2023 Group D: Overview, head-to-head, predictions, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 is about to kick off in a few days in Los Angeles, California, USA. Riot’s biggest Valorant tournament of 2023 will start on August 6 and conclude on August 26. In the previous edition of Champions, LOUD emerged victorious and earned a total of $300,000. This year, however, the prize pool has been boosted to $2,250,000, where the winning side takes home $1,000,000.

Similar to every Champions event, sixteen teams will participate in the tournament to earn the Valorant Champions trophy and become the best in the world. Let's look at the most exciting group in the event.

Everything fans need to know about Group D in Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023

Overview

Group D, or “The group of Death,” as termed by the community, comprises four of the major performers in recent Valorant history. This group includes Team Liquid from North America, Navi from Europe, DRX from APAC, and LOUD from South America. We have seen all four of these teams perform incredibly this year, and it's tough to predict who will progress to the playoffs from this group.

With both the VCT: Americas winner, LOUD, and the VCT: EMEA winner, Team Liquid, in the same group, these fixtures should be nothing short of nail-biting.

DRX has seen a decline in their performance since losing the VCT: Pacific finals to Paper Rex. Having said that, we have seen the team bounce back before, and they are renowned for performing their best in big tournaments.

NAVI Valorant @NAVIValorant



: youtube.com/watch?v=N_8AcE…

#VALORANTChampions #navination pic.twitter.com/R2ze6v4Mg3 How It Sounds to Qualify for Champions 2023! Listen in on our two intense matches VS @KarmineCorp and @KOI . The Final LCQ Voicecomms is here!

Navi, previously considered one of the best teams in the world, have been struggling lately. They only got the chance to qualify for Champions because EMEA won an extra slot as Fnatic won Masters: Tokyo. With their recent poor performances and loss in the LCQ final, it might be a wake-up call for this squad. We could see an upset in Group D if Navi starts to go back to their former glory.

Head-to-head

The most anticipated match in this group will be between LOUD and Team Liquid. Both number-one seeds from their respective regions will fight to see who comes out on top. Although Team Liquid might have a slight edge at the moment, LOUD have beaten them once before.

Another thrilling match would be Navi vs DRX. With both sides not playing at their absolute best, it will be exciting to watch who adapts better on the big stage.

Predictions

Match Prediction Team Liquid vs Navi Team Liquid LOUD vs DRX LOUD Team Liquid vs LOUD Team Liquid DRX vs Navi DRX Team Liquid vs DRX Team Liquid LOUD vs Navi LOUD

When and where to watch

Team Liquid vs Navi: Match D1 – Monday, August 7 – 12 pm PDT/ 9pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST

DRX vs LOUD: Match D2 – Monday, August 7 – 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST/ 3:30 am IST

Winner of D1 vs Winner of D2: Match D3 – Tuesday, August 8 – 6 pm PDT/ 3 am CEST/ 6:30 am IST

Loser of D1 vs Loser of D2: Match D4 – Friday, August 11 – 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST/ 3:30 am IST

Winner of D4 vs Loser of D3 – Sunday, August 13 – 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST

You can watch all the matches live on Youtube or Twitch on the official Valorant channels. All fixtures will be conducted in a best-of-three format except the Lower Finals and the Grand Finals, which will feature best-of-fives.