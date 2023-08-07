Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage highlights (Day 1) : NAVI wins comfortably, DRX pulls a comeback against LOUD

Get ready for Valorant Champions 2023, the third edition of the global championship. This time, the action is taking place in the vibrant city of Los Angeles. It's a special year too, with the launch of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) partnership, introducing the EMEA, Americas, and Pacific Leagues. This tournament is the ultimate showdown to wrap up the competitive season.

Sixteen powerhouse teams from the regions of EMEA, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and China will be stepping onto the stage. Notably, this event marks the debut of an international Valorant competition in North America. The prize pool is a massive $2.25 million, more than double what was offered in the 2022 Champions event.

The Group Stage Format (August 6 to August 13):

16 teams will be divided into four double-elimination groups.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the playoffs.

All matches will be played in a best-of-three (BO3) format.

Champions 2023 promises a spectacular showdown with the top players battling it out, all aiming to claim victory. It's the ultimate climax of this season's esports journey. Here's everything that you need to know about the group stage:

Valorant Champions 2023 highlights Day 1, August 6

Results

NAVI vs Team Liquid (2-0): Fracture (13-11); Bind (17-15)

Fracture (13-11); Bind (17-15) LOUD vs DRX (1-2): Lotus (15-13); Split (6-13); Ascent (8-13)

Jamppi carried NAVI to a 2-0 win over Team Liquid, racking up 39 kills in the process. On the other side, LOUD barely won on the Lotus map, but then DRX made a comeback to win on Split and Ascent.

Despite aspas's impressive efforts, DRX moves forward to play against Natus Vincere. LOUD will face Team Liquid in an elimination match. This is the first time LOUD is on a three-match losing streak, but they remain unfazed.

Note: The results will be updated as the tournament progresses.