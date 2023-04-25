"We are poor at our basic FPS skills" - Coach Melofovia on DFM's losing streak in VCT 2023: Pacific League

The second day of Week 5 of VCT 2023: Pacific League ended on April 23, 2023. It saw two intense matches with fans on the edge of their seats. RRQ clashed with T1 in the first one, with the former winning 2-0. Following this matchup, DetonatioN FocusMe and Team Secret went head-on. The latter also came out on top with a scoreline of 2-0.

VCT 2023: Pacific League comprises ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The tournament began on March 25, 2023, with Riot Games organizing it in South Korea. The event will conclude on May 16, 2023, with the top three teams from this league making their way to the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

DFM Melofovia talks about the team's lackluster performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the two aforementioned matches of VCT 2023: Pacific League were over, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to participate in the post-match scrum interviews. During that time, Melofovia, DetonatioN FocusMe's coach, was asked about the team's inability to secure a win in the Pacific League so far.

To answer this question, the coach had to say the following (translated from Japanese):

"The weak point of our team is how to read the enemies' strategies. So we are going to improve on our weak points. Also, we are poor at our basic FPS skills. In the case of eco rounds, after we lost eco rounds, we made a lot of mistakes after that. We make mistakes like this every time when we are playing the match. So that is our weak point."

The coach pointed out that one of the major areas where the team is currently struggling is in their ability to analyze and predict their opponents' game plans. He also added that the team at the moment lacks the basic skills required to excel in a first-person shooter title.

While it might come out as rude to talk about players like that, Melofovia also emphasized that after their eco rounds, DetonatioN FocusMe tends to make many mistakes. However, the coach didn't go in-depth, explaining the reasons behind this or what mistakes the players are making.

He finally added that the team keeps on repeating their mistakes in all their matches, and that is something they are really struggling with. Due to all these reasons, the coach believes that DetonatioN FocusMe is yet to win in VCT 2023: Pacific League.

So far, DetonatioN FocusMe has faced Paper Rex, Gen.G, Rex Regum Qeon, ZETA DIVISION, and most recently, Team Secret. In fact, in all these five matches, the team won only one map out of the eleven maps they played. This is a cause of concern as despite having amazing players like Suggest, Anthem, Reita, and more; the team is struggling to get a win to their name.

DetonatioN FocusMe will be facing T1 next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match will take place on April 29, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

