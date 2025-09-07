  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant Champions 2025: How to join a faction 

Valorant Champions 2025: How to join a faction 

By Prit Chauhan
Published Sep 07, 2025 14:06 GMT
Valorant Champions 2025: How to join a faction
How to join a Valorant Pick Ems faction explained (Image via Riot Games)

Ahead of Valorant Champions 2025, Riot Games introduced pick 'ems community factions. There are a total of 10 factions, which are essentially groups led by popular content creators or former pro players, like TenZ. Every single group will decide on their own picks, and members of the winning group receive a unique, exclusive reward based on their host.

Ad

This article will explain how you, too, can join a community faction ahead and participate in the Valorant Champions 2025 pick 'ems with your favorite creator.

Valorant Champions 2025: Joining forces with your favorite creator via factions

As mentioned earlier, you have only 10 choices in terms of which factions you want to join. One player can only join one faction, and your factions will lock in at the beginning of the Valorant Champions 2025 group stage on September 12, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's how you can join a faction:

  • To join a faction, simply go to the Valorant Esports Pick 'Ems website and log in with your Riot ID.
  • You can also get to this page via the in-game link. In Valorant, go to the Esports>Pick 'Ems tab. Here, you can find the link to take you to the website.
  • On this page, if you look to your right side, you'll notice all the factions available. Click on 'Join a Faction'.
  • This will take you to the page where all the factions are displayed. Every single group has a different host and a unique exclusive reward.
  • To pick a group, simply click on it. For instance, let's assume you picked Sacy's faction. Click on the group, and once you're on the next page, click on 'Join Faction' in the top right section.
  • Congratulations, you're now part of your new Pick 'Ems faction ahead of Valorant Champions 2025.
Ad
Ad

This is all you need to do to join a unique faction. You can change your mind about your factions up until September 12, 2025. Once the group stage begins, picks and factions get locked, and then there is no going back.

Here are all the rewards based on the host from different groups:

  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo: Pay Respects gun buddy
  • Tarik "tarik" Celik: Lovebyte gun buddy
  • Gustavo "Sacy" Ross: Wayfinder card
  • Koji "Laz" Ushida : Bruno Coin spray
  • Renaud "WiPR" Malfait: Runnin’ on Empty spray
  • Celia "Helydia" Tansel: Sic’Em spray
  • Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas: Bust a Move spray
  • Heitor "TcK" Tomazela: Knight’s Market gun buddy
  • Beyazıt "beyAz" Körpe: Hang Time gun buddy
  • Adrien "Zerator" Nougaret: Justice Served gun buddy

These are all the rewards you can get based on your group's host if your faction wins the pick 'ems. The host themselves will receive the VCT PICK 'EMS Belt upon winning.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications