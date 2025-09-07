Valorant Champions 2025: How to join a faction 

Ahead of Valorant Champions 2025, Riot Games introduced pick 'ems community factions. There are a total of 10 factions, which are essentially groups led by popular content creators or former pro players, like TenZ. Every single group will decide on their own picks, and members of the winning group receive a unique, exclusive reward based on their host.This article will explain how you, too, can join a community faction ahead and participate in the Valorant Champions 2025 pick 'ems with your favorite creator.Valorant Champions 2025: Joining forces with your favorite creator via factionsAs mentioned earlier, you have only 10 choices in terms of which factions you want to join. One player can only join one faction, and your factions will lock in at the beginning of the Valorant Champions 2025 group stage on September 12, 2025.Here's how you can join a faction:To join a faction, simply go to the Valorant Esports Pick 'Ems website and log in with your Riot ID.You can also get to this page via the in-game link. In Valorant, go to the Esports&gt;Pick 'Ems tab. Here, you can find the link to take you to the website.On this page, if you look to your right side, you'll notice all the factions available. Click on 'Join a Faction'.This will take you to the page where all the factions are displayed. Every single group has a different host and a unique exclusive reward.To pick a group, simply click on it. For instance, let's assume you picked Sacy's faction. Click on the group, and once you're on the next page, click on 'Join Faction' in the top right section.Congratulations, you're now part of your new Pick 'Ems faction ahead of Valorant Champions 2025.This is all you need to do to join a unique faction. You can change your mind about your factions up until September 12, 2025. Once the group stage begins, picks and factions get locked, and then there is no going back.Here are all the rewards based on the host from different groups:Tyson &quot;TenZ&quot; Ngo: Pay Respects gun buddyTarik &quot;tarik&quot; Celik: Lovebyte gun buddyGustavo &quot;Sacy&quot; Ross: Wayfinder cardKoji &quot;Laz&quot; Ushida : Bruno Coin sprayRenaud &quot;WiPR&quot; Malfait: Runnin’ on Empty sprayCelia &quot;Helydia&quot; Tansel: Sic’Em sprayOscar &quot;mixwell&quot; Cañellas: Bust a Move sprayHeitor &quot;TcK&quot; Tomazela: Knight’s Market gun buddyBeyazıt &quot;beyAz&quot; Körpe: Hang Time gun buddyAdrien &quot;Zerator&quot; Nougaret: Justice Served gun buddyThese are all the rewards you can get based on your group's host if your faction wins the pick 'ems. The host themselves will receive the VCT PICK 'EMS Belt upon winning.