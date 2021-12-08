Valorant Champions' exclusive bundle raises over $7.5M USD in sales for the participating teams

Riot had announced the Valorant Champions 2021 Collection bundle as an exclusive for the first-ever Championship in Berlin. After a successful RiotX Arcane event, they pulled out all the stops for the tournament by bringing in new skins, sprays and gun buddies.

The bundle's announcement followed the release of the official music video, Die For You. The exclusive set has been made available since December 1 in the in-game shop. Riot also announced that 50% of the total sales from the set will be equally distributed among the sixteen teams participating at Valorant Champions 2021.

Valorant's exclusive bundle rakes in huge numbers in sales

Riot has recently revealed that the bundle has raised over $7.5m USD till now for the qualified Champions teams. The bundle will stay in the shop for around five more days, till the end of the Championship.

One of the reasons for its exclusivity is the fact that the skin won't be returning in the future to either the daily shop or the night market. The bundle includes the following items for the players:

Vandal Skin

Melee Weapon - Karambit

Out of Greatness - Phoenix Card

Inspiration - Sage Card

Unbreakable - Brimstone Card

Champions Title

The Karambit knife is a welcome addition for the Valorant community with a much better animation than the last one. The Vandal skin boasts of a kill animation that is tied up with the official music video. The weapon skins also have a unique 'Champions' aura that will get toggled on if the one carrying it is the top-fragger.

The Champions 2021 Collection bundle is an interesting addition to the tournament. It creates a platform for the players to engage with the vibe of the Championship while providing them with the option to financially support their favorite teams.

The huge revenue points to the success of the concept. Given that the bundle will be available until the end of the tournament, it is likely that the final sale total will be much higher.

Edited by Danyal Arabi