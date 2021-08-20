Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Korea Circuit Points standings after Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is almost at its final stage, as the Stage 3 regional Playoffs are about to end, with the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters around the corner.

The top Valorant teams from all over the world are competing against each other to gain the VCT circuit points and qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. Among all the regions, the fans have got their eyes on North America and EMEA teams. However, apart from these two regions, Korea has got a set of strong Valorant teams that have the potential to give tough competition to their opponents.

Recently on 15 August 2021, the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs ended with Vision Strikers as the winners, after defeating F4Q in the Grand-Finals. Both Vision Strikers and F4Q qualified for the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters, by gaining 175 VCT circuit points.

Locked in for #VALORANTMasters Berlin: F4Q representing KR. pic.twitter.com/Riblg3YEe1 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 8, 2021

Korean teams leading regional Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Circuit Points

Here are the standings of all the Korean teams with total VCT points after the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Korea Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.

Ranking Team Total Points Masters 1 Challengers 2 Masters 2 Challengers Playoffs 3 Masters 3 1 NUTURN Gaming 410 70 0 300 40 - 2 Vision Strikers 315 100 40 - 0 175 3 F4Q 205 10 20 - 0 175 4 DAMWON Gaming 160 45 60 - 55 - 5 TNL Esports 95 20 20 - 55 - 6 Prince 80 20 20 - 40 - 7 GochuGaru 40 - - - 40 - 7 World Game Star 40 - 0 - 40 - 9 APEX PEOPLE 0 10 - - - - 9 Rio Company 0 45 40 - - - 9 TUBEPLE Gaming 0 - 20 - -

-

The top two teams with the highest VCT circuit points in Korea will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. Currently, NUTURN Gaming is at the top of the VCT Korea Circuit points chart. The team qualified last time in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.

However, this time, they could make it to the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters, by losing to DAMWON Gaming in the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs Quarterfinals. After NUTURN Gaming, Vision Strikers have made it to second position in the Korea VCT circuit points chart.

However, the third and fourth ranked teams will get another chance in the Asia Last Chance Qualifier. They, along with teams from Japan, South East Asia, and Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) can qualify for the Champions event. From Korea, only F4Q has qualified for the Asia Last Chance Qualifier event.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul