Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Korea Circuit Points standings after Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is almost at its final stage, as the Stage 3 regional Playoffs are about to end, with the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters around the corner.
The top Valorant teams from all over the world are competing against each other to gain the VCT circuit points and qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. Among all the regions, the fans have got their eyes on North America and EMEA teams. However, apart from these two regions, Korea has got a set of strong Valorant teams that have the potential to give tough competition to their opponents.
Recently on 15 August 2021, the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs ended with Vision Strikers as the winners, after defeating F4Q in the Grand-Finals. Both Vision Strikers and F4Q qualified for the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters, by gaining 175 VCT circuit points.
Korean teams leading regional Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Circuit Points
Here are the standings of all the Korean teams with total VCT points after the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Korea Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.
The top two teams with the highest VCT circuit points in Korea will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. Currently, NUTURN Gaming is at the top of the VCT Korea Circuit points chart. The team qualified last time in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.
However, this time, they could make it to the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters, by losing to DAMWON Gaming in the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs Quarterfinals. After NUTURN Gaming, Vision Strikers have made it to second position in the Korea VCT circuit points chart.
However, the third and fourth ranked teams will get another chance in the Asia Last Chance Qualifier. They, along with teams from Japan, South East Asia, and Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) can qualify for the Champions event. From Korea, only F4Q has qualified for the Asia Last Chance Qualifier event.