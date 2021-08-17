Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Circuit Points standings after Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs ended with Sentinels beating 100 Thieves in the Grand Finals with a 3-1 scoreline in a best-of-five series.

Congratulations to @Sentinels on winning Challengers Playoffs! They continue to show that they are the team to beat. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WMKiiQGPhx — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 15, 2021

The VCT 2021 North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs had three teams — Envy, 100 Thieves, and Sentinels — who qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin. The trio gained 175 VCT Circuit Points by qualifying for the Berlin Masters, where they will face teams from other worldwide regions.

The VCT Masters Stage 3 Berlin champion will directly qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.

Sixteen teams will have a chance to be eligible for the Champions. Of those, only 11 will qualify from North America, Latin America, Brazil, Southeast Asia, Korea, EMEA, and Japan regions. The remaining four teams will make it through the regional Last Chance Qualifier.

North America teams leading regional Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Circuit Points

Here are the standings of all the North America teams with total VCT points after the VCT 2021 North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.

Ranking Team Total Points Masters 1 Challengers Finals 2 Masters 2 Challengers Playoffs 3 Masters 3 1 Sentinels 675 100 0 400 0 175 2 Team Envy 250 35 40 - 0 175 3 100 Thieves 225 20 30 - 0 175 4 Version1 200 - 0 200 - - 5 FaZe Clan 120 70 - - 50 - 6 XSET 90 10 20 - 60 - 7 Luminosity Gaming 60 20 - - 40 - 8 Cloud9 Blue 50 - 50 - - - 8 Gen.G Esports 50 50 - - - - 8 Rise 50 - - - 50 - 11 TSM 40 - - - 40 - 12 NRG 30 - 30 - - - 13 Andbox 20 - 20 - - - 14 Immortals 10 10 - - -



Only the top two teams will get a chance to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021. Currently, it is only Sentinels who have made it to the Valorant Champions 2021 from all over the world, after their win in the VCT Masters 2: Reykjavík.

However, any one of the teams between Team Envy and 100 Thieves can fight for their spot in the Champions. Both teams have a difference of 25 VCT circuit points, so 100T needs to gain more VCT points to overtake Envy and make it to the Valorant Champions 2021.

North America's Last Chance Qualifier will take place October 12-17, 2021. Ten teams (eight from NA, two from OCE) will fight for a spot at Champions. More details to come soon! pic.twitter.com/SZhSVS06GO — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 14, 2021

The rest of the teams, from third to tenth, will qualify for the VCT North America Last Chance Qualifier, held from October 12 to October 17. The event will have eight teams from North America and two from the Oceania region.

Only one team will have a chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 from here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer