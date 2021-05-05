Valorant Champions Tour 2021 to be sponsored by HyperX as they become Global Founding Partner

Valorant fans ran into a bit of good news some time ago, as HyperX announced that they will be joining hands with Riot Games to become a global founding partner for the VCT.

Welcome to the #VCT! We're proud to announce @HyperX is joining the VALORANT Champions Tour as the official Keyboard and Mouse Partner for Global Events. pic.twitter.com/jQ1WZh7Bcx — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 5, 2021

In the announcement, Jessany Van’t Hoff, Head of Global Gaming Partnerships at HyperX, stated:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Riot Games’ VALORANT Champions Tour. In almost two years, VALORANT has amassed a huge community and has now evolved into a global esports tournament.”

“For over a decade, HyperX has sponsored pro esports teams and tournaments. Our experience and knowledge have become embedded into the development of our award-winning lineup of gaming peripherals, including the Alloy gaming keyboards and Pulsefire gaming mice. We are excited to continue this tradition and ensure all players play better with HyperX.”

HyperX, which is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., signed a two-year deal with Riot Games to be the official sponsor for keyboards, mice, and mouse pads throughout the tournament.

HyperX becomes the Global Founding Partner for Valorant Champions Tour

With the stage 2 Masters of the Valorant Champions Tour almost here, the esports acne of Riot’s shooting game is definitely growing bigger by the day.

The Stage 2 Masters, which is set to be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, will be the first international tournament that the game sees, and it will play host to some of the best Valorant trams across the world.

When talking about the partnership with HyperX, Naz Aletaha, Head of Global Esports Partnerships and Business Development at Riot Games, said:

“We’re excited to welcome our newest partner to the VCT. HyperX joins us as the Official Keyboard, Mouse, and Mousepad Partner of the VALORANT Champions Tour. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them and have their amazing products supporting our event in Reykjavik and beyond.”

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters is all set to start on May 24th and will continue till the 30th.