Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Week 4 ended last Sunday as all the twelve teams in the competition have played four games in the group stage.
A total of twelve teams have qualified for the Group-stage. The teams have been divided into two groups, with six teams each. The top four teams in each group will qualify for the Playoffs and compete for their slot in the Valorant Masters Stage-1 this coming April.
After the end of Week 4, the standings have taken significant shape, indicating the final eight teams qualifying for the Playoffs.
100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses and NRG Esports eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers
The Week 4 of the North America Stage-1 Challengers ended with the elimination of Evil Geniuses and a surprising exit of tournament favorite 100 Thieves alongside them. Neither team won a single game in the competition, and both were in Group A.
NRG Esports is the only team in Group B that is yet to win a single game in the competition. Hence, they were also eliminated from the North America Stage 1 Challengers.
Here are the group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage-1 Challengers Week 4:
Group A standings
- The Guard - 4W, 0L - 8 Points
- Cloud9 Blue - 4W, 0L - 8 Points
- XSET - 2W, 2L - 4 Points
- Luminosity Gaming - 2W, 2L - 4 Points
- 100 Thieves - 0W, 4L - 0 Points
- Evil Geniuses- 0W, 4L - 0 Points
Group B standings
- Version1 - 4W, 0L - 8 Points
- Optic Gaming - 3W, 1L - 6 Points
- Sentinels - 2W, 2L - 4 Points
- Knights - 2W, 2L - 4 Points
- Rise - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
- NRG Esports - 0W, 4L - 0 Points
With just one week to go in the group stage, it will be interesting to see if fans can see any changes in the standings next weekend. All matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.