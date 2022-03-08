Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Week 4 ended last Sunday as all the twelve teams in the competition have played four games in the group stage.

A total of twelve teams have qualified for the Group-stage. The teams have been divided into two groups, with six teams each. The top four teams in each group will qualify for the Playoffs and compete for their slot in the Valorant Masters Stage-1 this coming April.

After the end of Week 4, the standings have taken significant shape, indicating the final eight teams qualifying for the Playoffs.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was an absolute banger and we've got our Top 5 Plays of the Week to recap all the amazing highlights! Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was an absolute banger and we've got our Top 5 Plays of the Week to recap all the amazing highlights! https://t.co/ktbmNrDWg7

100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses and NRG Esports eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers

The Week 4 of the North America Stage-1 Challengers ended with the elimination of Evil Geniuses and a surprising exit of tournament favorite 100 Thieves alongside them. Neither team won a single game in the competition, and both were in Group A.

NRG Esports is the only team in Group B that is yet to win a single game in the competition. Hence, they were also eliminated from the North America Stage 1 Challengers.

Here are the group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage-1 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

The Guard - 4W, 0L - 8 Points Cloud9 Blue - 4W, 0L - 8 Points XSET - 2W, 2L - 4 Points Luminosity Gaming - 2W, 2L - 4 Points 100 Thieves - 0W, 4L - 0 Points Evil Geniuses- 0W, 4L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Version1 - 4W, 0L - 8 Points Optic Gaming - 3W, 1L - 6 Points Sentinels - 2W, 2L - 4 Points Knights - 2W, 2L - 4 Points Rise - 1W, 2L - 2 Points NRG Esports - 0W, 4L - 0 Points

With just one week to go in the group stage, it will be interesting to see if fans can see any changes in the standings next weekend. All matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

