×
Create
Notifications

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4 (Image via Riot)
Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4 (Image via Riot)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 08, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Feature

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers Week 4 ended last Sunday as all the twelve teams in the competition have played four games in the group stage.

A total of twelve teams have qualified for the Group-stage. The teams have been divided into two groups, with six teams each. The top four teams in each group will qualify for the Playoffs and compete for their slot in the Valorant Masters Stage-1 this coming April.

After the end of Week 4, the standings have taken significant shape, indicating the final eight teams qualifying for the Playoffs.

Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was an absolute banger and we've got our Top 5 Plays of the Week to recap all the amazing highlights! https://t.co/ktbmNrDWg7

100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses and NRG Esports eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers

The Week 4 of the North America Stage-1 Challengers ended with the elimination of Evil Geniuses and a surprising exit of tournament favorite 100 Thieves alongside them. Neither team won a single game in the competition, and both were in Group A.

NRG Esports is the only team in Group B that is yet to win a single game in the competition. Hence, they were also eliminated from the North America Stage 1 Challengers.

Over the #VCTChallengersNA weekend we caught up with @Vanityxz from @Cloud9 to learn a little more about his life and motivations! https://t.co/zjAtmrEUyJ

Here are the group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage-1 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

  1. The Guard - 4W, 0L - 8 Points
  2. Cloud9 Blue - 4W, 0L - 8 Points
  3. XSET - 2W, 2L - 4 Points
  4. Luminosity Gaming - 2W, 2L - 4 Points
  5. 100 Thieves - 0W, 4L - 0 Points
  6. Evil Geniuses- 0W, 4L - 0 Points

Group B standings

  1. Version1 - 4W, 0L - 8 Points
  2. Optic Gaming - 3W, 1L - 6 Points
  3. Sentinels - 2W, 2L - 4 Points
  4. Knights - 2W, 2L - 4 Points
  5. Rise - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  6. NRG Esports - 0W, 4L - 0 Points
Also Read Article Continues below

With just one week to go in the group stage, it will be interesting to see if fans can see any changes in the standings next weekend. All matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी