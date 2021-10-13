Valorant Champions Tour: APAC Last Chance Qualifier - Bracket and standing after day 2

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier, which began on October 10, 2021, has concluded the second day of its run as teams compete to prove themselves and earn a spot in Valorant Champions.

On day 2 of the VCT Last Chance Qualifier, the tournament has finally finished its Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. Some teams are moving forward to the semi-finals, while others are sent to Lower Brackets with the last chance to redeem themselves.

Here’s everything fans need to know about the current standings of teams in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC LCQ and who they are going against later on in the tournament.

Valorant Champions Tour: APAC LCQ - Results till day 2 and brackets

Round of 10

BOOM Esports vs FENNEL: BOOM Esports won(2-0)

Global Esports vs DAMWON Gaming: Global Esports won(2-1)

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

NUTURN Gaming vs BOOM Esports: NUTURN GAMING won(2-0)

FULL SENSE vs REJECT: FULL SENSE won(2-1)

Paper Rex vs Global Esports: Paper Rex won(2-0)

F4Q vs Northeption: Northeption won(0-2)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

NUTURN Gaming vs FULL SENSE: TBD on October 13, 18.30 IST

Paper Rex vs Northeption: TBD on October 14 @12.30 IST

Lower Bracket 1

REJECT vs DAMWON Gaming: TBD on October 13 @12.30 IST

F4Q vs FENNEL: TBD on October 13 @15.30 IST

Lower Bracket 2

BOOM Esports vs (REJECT/DAMWON): TBD on October 14 @15.30 IST

Global Esports vs (F4Q/FENNEL): TBD on October 14 @18.30 IST

So far, no teams have been eliminated in the Valorant Champions Tour: APAC Last Chance Qualifier. However, two eliminations are going to be observed tomorrow in the Lower Bracket 1 as REJECT, DAMWON Gaming, F4Q and FENNEL face off each other.

The teams that will win in the Lower Bracket 2 are going to Lower Bracket 2 and meet both BOOM Esports and Globals Esports in their respective lobbies. Teams will compete in this bracket until one is eliminated and continue to push forward to Lower Bracket 3.

