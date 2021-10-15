Valorant Champions Tour: APAC Last Chance Qualifier - Bracket and standing after Day 4

The fourth day of Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier has come to an end. Day 4 also saw the conclusion of both the Upper Bracket Semifinals and Lower Bracket Round 2.

The Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers are hosted in regions of interest to give professional teams a wildcard entry to Valorant’s annual international event, Valorant Champions. However, the journey through the LCQs isn’t easy as teams have a hard battle with each other until one of them remains to see the main stage.

As the tournament still goes on, here’s everything enthusiasts need to know about Valorant APAC LCQ’s standing and the teams that remain until now.

Valorant Champions Tour: APAC LCQ: Results till Day 2 and brackets

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier has come a long way and closed the book on most of the brackets. With that said, Lower Bracket Round 3, Lower Bracket Round 4, Lower Bracket Final, Upper Bracket Final, and Grand Finals are the only brackets that remain.

Round of 10

BOOM Esports vs FENNEL: BOOM Esports won (2-0).

Global Esports vs DAMWON Gaming: Global Esports won (2-1).

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

NUTURN Gaming vs BOOM Esports: NUTURN GAMING won (2-0).

FULL SENSE vs REJECT: FULL SENSE won (2-1).

Paper Rex vs Global Esports: Paper Rex won (2-0).

F4Q vs Northeption: Northeption won (0-2).

Upper Bracket Semifinals

NUTURN Gaming vs FULL SENSE: FULL SENSE won (1-2).

Paper Rex vs Northeption: Northeption won (2-0).

Upper Bracket Final

FULL SENSE vs Northeption: TBD on October 15 @12:30 IST (+5:30 GMT).

Lower Bracket 1

REJECT vs DAMWON Gaming: DAMWON Gaming won (0-2).

F4Q vs FENNEL: F4Q won (2-1).

Lower Bracket 2

BOOM Esports vs DAMWON Gaming: DAMWON Gaming won (2-0).

Global Esports vs F4Q: F4Q won (2-1).

Lower Bracket 3

Paper Rex vs DAMWON Gaming: TBD on October 15 @15:30 IST (+5:30 GMT).

F4Q vs NUTURN Gaming: TBD on October 15 @18:30 IST (+5:30 GMT).

Lower Bracket 4

(Paper Rex/DAMWON Gaming) vs (F4Q/NUTURN Gaming): TBD on October 16 @14:30 IST (+5:30 GMT).

After the elimination of FENNEL and REJECT in the Lower Bracket Round 1, BOOM Esports and Global Esports are the latest teams to be eliminated from the tournament at the end of Lower Bracket Round 2.

From here on out, the tournament will see four more eliminations before only two teams meet in the Grand Finals to earn a ticket to the Valorant Champions.

