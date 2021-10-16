Valorant Champions Tour: APAC Last Chance Qualifier - Bracket and standing after Day 5

Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier nears its finish line as the fifth day of the tournament ended with the Lower Bracket 3, and Upper Bracket Final matches.

The Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers are held to give teams in regions of interest one last chance to compete in the Valorant Champions, an annual international tournament. However, only one team from each region is selected for this opportunity via the Last Chance Qualifiers.

VALORANT Champions Tour KR @valesports_kr

valesports.co.kr 📢 Unbelievable matches throughout the entire day! Check out day 5 result of #VALORANTLCQ APAC!Last two matches for the spot at the Grand Finals begin tomorrow! Don’t miss it! VOD is available in the link below! 📢 Unbelievable matches throughout the entire day! Check out day 5 result of #VALORANTLCQ APAC!Last two matches for the spot at the Grand Finals begin tomorrow! Don’t miss it! VOD is available in the link below!

valesports.co.kr https://t.co/d1oLlPh3YF

This article will provide fans with all of the information they need to know about the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier's current team standings and bracket results.

Valorant Champions Tour: APAC LCQ: Results till Day 5 and brackets

There are two major brackets in the Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier: Upper and Lower Brackets. After the successful completion of the Upper Brackets on the fifth day of the tournament, the following are the results of each Bracket in the tournament thus far.

Round of 10

BOOM Esports vs FENNEL: BOOM Esports won (2-0).

Global Esports vs DAMWON Gaming: Global Esports won (2-1).

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

NUTURN Gaming vs BOOM Esports: NUTURN GAMING won (2-0).

FULL SENSE vs REJECT: FULL SENSE won (2-1).

Paper Rex vs Global Esports: Paper Rex won (2-0).

F4Q vs Northeption: Northeption won (0-2).

Upper Bracket Semifinals

NUTURN Gaming vs FULL SENSE: FULL SENSE won (1-2).

Paper Rex vs Northeption: Northeption won (2-0).

Upper Bracket Final

FULL SENSE vs Northeption: Northeption won (2-1).

Lower Bracket 1

REJECT vs DAMWON Gaming: DAMWON Gaming won (0-2).

F4Q vs FENNEL: F4Q won (2-1).

Lower Bracket 2

BOOM Esports vs DAMWON Gaming: DAMWON Gaming won (2-0).

Global Esports vs F4Q: F4Q won (2-1).

Lower Bracket 3

Paper Rex vs DAMWON Gaming: DAMWON Gaming (2-1).

F4Q vs NUTURN Gaming: NUTURN Gaming (2-1).

Lower Bracket 4

DAMWON Gaming vs NUTURN Gaming: TBD on October 16 @14:30 IST (+5:30 GMT)

Lower Bracket Finals

FULL SENSE vs (DAMWON Gaming/NUTURN Gaming): TBD on October 16 @17:30 IST (+5:30 GMT)

Lower Bracket Finals

Northeption vs (Winning team from Lower Bracket Finals): TBD on October 17 @14:30 IST (+5:30 GMT)

The APAC LCQ has seen a total of six eliminations, with F4Q and Paper Rex being the most recent additions to the list.

The fans will observe two more eliminations in the lower brackets before two teams make it to the Last Chance Qualifier Grand Finals and compete to earn a spot in the Valorant Champions.

