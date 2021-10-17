Valorant Champions Tour: APAC Last Chance Qualifier - Bracket and standing after Day 6

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier's chapter of qualifying to the Grand Finals came to an end on the sixth day, with the conclusion of the tournament's Lower Brackets.

Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier is the final wildcard entry meant to give one worthy team an opportunity to make it to the Valorant Champions 2021. However, the road to the top of APAC LCQ is harsh, as the participants in the tournament face multiple eliminations until only one remains.

Before the tournament ends on October 17, 2021, this article is going to provide all the required information on the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier’s standing and bracket results.

Valorant Champions Tour: APAC LCQ: Results till Day 6 and brackets

After the successful completion of all brackets in the Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier comes to an end today, the following are the results of each bracket in the tournament thus far.

Round of 10

BOOM Esports vs FENNEL: BOOM Esports won (2-0).

Global Esports vs DAMWON Gaming: Global Esports won (2-1).

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

NUTURN Gaming vs BOOM Esports: NUTURN GAMING won (2-0).

FULL SENSE vs REJECT: FULL SENSE won (2-1).

Paper Rex vs Global Esports: Paper Rex won (2-0).

F4Q vs Northeption: Northeption won (0-2).

Upper Bracket Semifinals

NUTURN Gaming vs FULL SENSE: FULL SENSE won (1-2).

Paper Rex vs Northeption: Northeption won (2-0).

Upper Bracket Final

FULL SENSE vs Northeption: Northeption won (2-1).

Lower Bracket 1

REJECT vs DAMWON Gaming: DAMWON Gaming won (0-2).

F4Q vs FENNEL: F4Q won (2-1).

Lower Bracket 2

BOOM Esports vs DAMWON Gaming: DAMWON Gaming won (2-0)

Global Esports vs F4Q: F4Q won (2-1).

Lower Bracket 3

Paper Rex vs DAMWON Gaming: DAMWON Gaming (2-1).

F4Q vs NUTURN Gaming: NUTURN Gaming (2-1).

Lower Bracket 4

DAMWON Gaming vs NUTURN Gaming: Damwon Gaming won (2-0).

Lower Bracket Finals

FULL SENSE vs DAMWON Gaming: FULL SENSE won (2-0).

Grand Finals

Northeption vs FULL SENSE: TBD on October 17 @14:30 IST (+5:30 GMT)

The APAC LCQ has seen a total of eight eliminations with the completion of the Lower Brackets, with all of the eliminated teams being:

REJECT

FENNEL

BOOM Esports

Global Esports

Paper Rex

F4Q

NUTURN Gaming

DAMWON Gaming

The only thing left for the players to watch in this tournament are the Grand Finals between Northeption and FULL SENSE as these two teams compete for a spot in the Valorant Champions.

