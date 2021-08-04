Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3: All the teams qualified for Playoffs, brackets, schedule, and more

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA will start on August 12 where teams will battle for the four slots in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA has a total of 12 teams. All these teams have qualified through their respective regional qualifiers. The qualified teams for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs are as follows:
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs: All qualified teams
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs will include 10 teams from across the EMEA [Europe, Middle-East, and Africa] region. Europe has six slots in total while Turkey and CIS each have three slots.
The teams that have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs are as follows:
Europe:
4 teams have qualified from the EU Challengers 1 and the other two have qualified from the EU Challengers 2. All the teams qualified from Europe are as follows:
- Acend
- Guild Esports
- FunPlus Phoenix
- G2 Esports
- Team Liquid
- Giants Gaming
Turkey:
Teams qualified from Turkey are as follows:
- Oxygen Esports
- SuperMassive Blaze
- Fire Flux Esports
CIS:
Teams qualified through CIS qualifiers are:
- Gambit Esports
- Natus Vincere
- Forze
Brackets:
The top two teams from the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EU Challengers 1, and the winners of the TR Challengers 1 and CIS Challengers 1 will start their campaign from the Upper-Quarterfinals whereas all the other teams will start their journey with a Upper-Round 1 tie. The schedule and bracket of the Upper-Round 1 ties are as follows:
- Natus Vincere vs Team Liquid [ Aug 12, 8:30 pm IST]
- Guild Esports vs Forze [ Aug 12, 8:30 pm IST]
- FunPlus Phoenix vs Fire Flux Esports [ Aug 12, 10:30 pm IST]
- Oxygen Esports vs Giants Gaming [ Aug 12, 10:30 pm IST]
The losers of the Upper-Bracket will drop down to the Lower-Bracket and can continue their journey in the campaign.
Prize pool:
The top four teams from the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The 5th-6th placed team will receive 50 Circuit points whereas the 7th-8th and 9th-12th placed teams will receive 40 points and 30 points respectively.
All matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.