Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3: All the teams qualified for Playoffs, brackets, schedule, and more

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA will start on August 12 where teams will battle for the four slots in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA has a total of 12 teams. All these teams have qualified through their respective regional qualifiers. The qualified teams for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs are as follows:

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs: All qualified teams

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs will include 10 teams from across the EMEA [Europe, Middle-East, and Africa] region. Europe has six slots in total while Turkey and CIS each have three slots.

The teams that have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs are as follows:

Europe:

4 teams have qualified from the EU Challengers 1 and the other two have qualified from the EU Challengers 2. All the teams qualified from Europe are as follows:

Acend

Guild Esports

FunPlus Phoenix

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

Giants Gaming

Turkey:

Teams qualified from Turkey are as follows:

Oxygen Esports

SuperMassive Blaze

Fire Flux Esports

CIS:

Teams qualified through CIS qualifiers are:

Gambit Esports

Natus Vincere

Forze

Brackets:

The top two teams from the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EU Challengers 1, and the winners of the TR Challengers 1 and CIS Challengers 1 will start their campaign from the Upper-Quarterfinals whereas all the other teams will start their journey with a Upper-Round 1 tie. The schedule and bracket of the Upper-Round 1 ties are as follows:

Natus Vincere vs Team Liquid [ Aug 12, 8:30 pm IST]

Guild Esports vs Forze [ Aug 12, 8:30 pm IST]

FunPlus Phoenix vs Fire Flux Esports [ Aug 12, 10:30 pm IST]

Oxygen Esports vs Giants Gaming [ Aug 12, 10:30 pm IST]

VCT EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs Bracket and schedule (Image via VLR.gg)

The losers of the Upper-Bracket will drop down to the Lower-Bracket and can continue their journey in the campaign.

Prize pool:

The top four teams from the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The 5th-6th placed team will receive 50 Circuit points whereas the 7th-8th and 9th-12th placed teams will receive 40 points and 30 points respectively.

All matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

