Create
Notifications
×

Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3: All the teams qualified for Playoffs, brackets, schedule, and more

Everything about the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 (Image via Riot Games)
Everything about the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 (Image via Riot Games)
Rishab Chakladar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 03, 2021, 08:54 PM ET

1 hr ago

Feature

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA will start on August 12 where teams will battle for the four slots in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA has a total of 12 teams. All these teams have qualified through their respective regional qualifiers. The qualified teams for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs are as follows:

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs: All qualified teams

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs will include 10 teams from across the EMEA [Europe, Middle-East, and Africa] region. Europe has six slots in total while Turkey and CIS each have three slots.

The teams that have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs are as follows:

Europe:

4 teams have qualified from the EU Challengers 1 and the other two have qualified from the EU Challengers 2. All the teams qualified from Europe are as follows:

  • Acend
  • Guild Esports
  • FunPlus Phoenix
  • G2 Esports
  • Team Liquid
  • Giants Gaming

Turkey:

Teams qualified from Turkey are as follows:

  • Oxygen Esports
  • SuperMassive Blaze
  • Fire Flux Esports

CIS:

Teams qualified through CIS qualifiers are:

  • Gambit Esports
  • Natus Vincere
  • Forze

Brackets:

The top two teams from the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EU Challengers 1, and the winners of the TR Challengers 1 and CIS Challengers 1 will start their campaign from the Upper-Quarterfinals whereas all the other teams will start their journey with a Upper-Round 1 tie. The schedule and bracket of the Upper-Round 1 ties are as follows:

  • Natus Vincere vs Team Liquid [ Aug 12, 8:30 pm IST]
  • Guild Esports vs Forze [ Aug 12, 8:30 pm IST]
  • FunPlus Phoenix vs Fire Flux Esports [ Aug 12, 10:30 pm IST]
  • Oxygen Esports vs Giants Gaming [ Aug 12, 10:30 pm IST]
VCT EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs Bracket and schedule (Image via VLR.gg)
VCT EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs Bracket and schedule (Image via VLR.gg)

The losers of the Upper-Bracket will drop down to the Lower-Bracket and can continue their journey in the campaign.

Prize pool:

The top four teams from the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The 5th-6th placed team will receive 50 Circuit points whereas the 7th-8th and 9th-12th placed teams will receive 40 points and 30 points respectively.

All matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी