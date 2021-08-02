Team Liquid crowned champions of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2, beating Giants Gaming in the Grand Final

Team Liquid emerged as champions of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 beating Giants Gaming in the Grand Final.

Giants Gaming secured a flawless victory against Team Liquid in the Upper Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 to reach the Grand Final.

Team Liquid defeated Fnatic in the Lower Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 and reached the Grand Final and got an opportunity to take their revenge against Giants Gaming.

Giants Gaming vs Team Liquid in Grand Finals, Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2

Giants Gaming went up against Team Liquid and faced each other in a best-of-five tie in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2.

The five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Giants Gaming and Team Liquid following the veto process were:

Icebox

Ascent

Breeze

Bind

Split

Map 1: Icebox

Team Liquid started the map as the aggressor and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Giants Gaming were able to take just two rounds in their favor. However, Team Liquid secured four more rounds and won the first map.

Giants Gaming 5-13 Team Liquid

Map 2: Ascent

After losing the first map, Giants Gaming came back stronger on Ascent and dominated the first half as the aggressor with 10 rounds in their favor. Team Liquid tried their best to turn the tie around by winning eight rounds in their attack. However, Giants Gaming secured three more rounds and won the match.

Giants Gaming 13-10 Team Liquid

Map 3: Breeze

Team Liquid dominated the first half this time as the aggressor and won 10 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Giants Gaming tried their best to pull off a comeback, securing eight rounds in their favor. However, Team Liquid secured three more rounds and won the match.

Giants Gaming 10-13 Team Liquid

Map 4: Bind

Team Liquid once again started as the attackers and were able to win seven rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Giants Gaming were only able to take one round in their favor. However, Team Liquid secured six more rounds and won the match and the series.

Giants Gaming 6-13 Team Liquid

With this win, Team Liquid qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs as the Challengers 2 champions, while Giants Gaming qualified as the runners-up.

Edited by Siddharth Satish