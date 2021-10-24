Valorant Champions Tour - Game Changers SEA FSL Elite: Bracket and standing after Day 1

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite kicked off on 23 October 2021.

Apart from NA and EMEA, VCT Game Changers have also focused on the South East Asia region. Several female esports atheles have gained exposure and an opportunity to prove their skills and talent. The top eight Valorant teams of SEA will be competing against each other to determine the best.

On the inaugural day of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite, the following matches were held:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: VLT Asteria vs Nigma Galaxy Female

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Mad Army vs BIG SCYTHE

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Alter Ego Celestè vs TC Arise

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Renatus White vs Aricat.Aresta

Valorant Champions Tour - Game Changers SEA FSL Elite Day 1 Standings

Day 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite started off with all the teams fighting in the upper brackets. All matches were conducted in the best-of-three format map series.

1) VLT Asteria vs Nigma Galaxy Female

VLT Asteria, the only South Asian and Indian team, lost to Nigma Galaxy Female by a 0-2 scoreline. In the first map, Ascent, the scores ended up at 6-13.

After tasting defeat in the first map, VLT Asteria struggled to pick up rounds against Nigma Galaxy Female in the second map, Icebox, and fell to a 1-13 score.

2) Mad Army vs BIG SCYTHE

BIG SCYTHE lost to Mad Army with a 2-0 score. The latter pulled off a massive victory on both the maps - Ascent and Icebox. The first map was played on Ascent, where they scored 13-2.

Later in the second map, they didn't let BIG SCYTHE win a single round and ended the match with an emphatic 13-0 scoreline on Icebox.

3) Alter Ego Celestè vs TC Arise

Alter Ego Celestè was successful in tossing TC Arise into the Lower Brackets by defeating them with a 2-0 scoreline. The match started off on Split and was later played on Icebox.

Alter Ego Celestè won the match in the first map, with a 13-4 scoreline. In the second map, they maintained their composure and clinched victory with a 13-9 score.

4) Renatus White vs Aricat.Aresta

Both teams had tough matches, and played on all three maps - Haven, Icebox and Breeze. In the first map, Renatus White defeated Aricat.Aresta with a 13-1 scoreline, but the latter made a comeback in the second map.

The second one ended with a 5-13 score, taking proceedings to the third map, Breeze. After a long battle, Renatus White won with a 13-8 score, ending the entire match with a 2-1 scoreline.

Winners and losers

In summation, teams including Nigma Galaxy Female, Mad Army, Alter Ego Celestè and Renatus White got into the Upper Bracket Semifinals. On the flipside, other sides such as VLT Asteria, BIG SCYTHE, TC Arise and Aricat.Aresta tasted bitter defeat and went down to the Lower Brackets.

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite brackets. (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

The following matches will be held on the second day of the tournament

08.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: VLT Asteria vs BIG SCYTHE

11.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TC Arise vs Aricat.Aresta

14.30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: Nigma Galaxy Female vs Mad Army

17.30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: Alter Ego Celestè vs Renatus White

Fans can watch the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite tournament broadcast live on the FSL's Twitch channel.

