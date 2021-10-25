Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite brackets and schedule after Weekend 1

The Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite just closed off on their first week of tournaments, with top female Valorant rosters facing off against each other. After six Opens and three Qualifiers, Elite will crown the best female Valorant team in the South East Asia (SEA) region.

Set to take place across two Weekends, the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite concluded its first Weekend with two teams eliminated and four others a loss away from elimination. It will be exciting for fans to see how the tournament shapes up for next weekend.

Valorant Champions Tour - Game Changers: SEA FSL Elite results after Weekend 1

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite is the Grand Final of the South East Asia VCT Game Changers. The teams qualified are:

Alter Ego Celeste - Circuit Point

Nigma Galaxy Female - Circuit Point

Renatus White - Circuit Point

Aricat Aresta - Overtime

TC Arise - Overtime

Big Scythe - Overtime

Mad Army - Wildcard

VLT Asteria - Wildcard

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

VLT Asteria vs Nigma Galaxy Female - Nigma Galaxy Female won (2 - 0)

won (2 - 0) Mad Army vs Big Scythe - Mad Army won (2 - 0)

won (2 - 0) Alter Ego Celeste vs TC Arise - Alter Ego Celeste won (2 - 0)

won (2 - 0) Renatus White vs Aricat Aresta - Renatus White won (2 - 1)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

Nigma Galaxy Female vs Mad Army - Mad Army won (2 - 0)

won (2 - 0) Alter Ego Celeste vs Renatus White - Alter Ego Celeste won (2 - 0)

Upper Bracket Finals

Mad Army vs Alter Ego Celeste - TBD October 30, 2021 (14:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Round 1

VLT Asteria vs Big Scythe - VLT Asteria won (2 - 0)

won (2 - 0) TC Arise vs Aricat Aresta - TC Arise won (2 - 1)

Lower Bracket Round 2

Renatus White vs VLT Asteria - TBD October 30, 2021 (08:30 IST)

Nigma Galaxy Female vs TC Arise - TBD October 30, 2021 (11:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Round 3

(Renatus White/ VLT Asteria) vs (Nigma Galaxy Female/ TC Arise) - TBD October 30, 2021 (17:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Final

(Renatus White/ VLT Asteria/ Nigma Galaxy Female/ TC Arise) vs (Mad Army/ Alter Ego Celeste) - TBD October 31, 2021 (08:30 IST)

So far in the tournament, the first and third Overtime qualified teams Big Scythe and Aricat Aresta have been eliminated.

FSL.GG @Fsl_GG

Coupled with that, Renatus White, VLT Asteria, Nigma Galaxy Female, and TC Arise are all hanging by a thread. Hailing from different corners of the SEA region, each of these teams is only one loss away from elimination.

It is hard to predict which team will win the VCT Game Changers SEA FSL Elite, however, both Mad Army and Alter Ego Celeste seem to be the top contenders in the tournament.

