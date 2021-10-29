Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier: Brackets and standings after Day 3

The Valorant Champions Tour is in its penultimate stages as the qualified teams prepare for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021.

After a year-long tournament series spanning multiple Challengers and Masters, with players representative of the seven circuit point regions across the world, the top teams of each region, along with the winner of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports, has qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021.

Riot has given the top unqualified teams a final opportunity to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 by winning the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Valorant Champions Tour: Current bracket and standings

The NA Last Chance Qualifier opens up the opportunity for the top eight teams of the NA circuit point region, along with the top two Valorant Oceania Tour, Order, and Chief Esports, a final attempt to qualify Valorant Champions.

However, the Oceania teams had to withdraw from the tournament due to travel restrictions. The teams qualified for VCT NA LCQ are:

100 Thieves - Circuit Points #3

Version 1 - Circuit Points #4

FaZe Clan - Circuit Points #5

XSET - Circuit Points #6

Luminosity Gaming - Circuit Points #7

Rise - Circuit Points #8

Cloud 9 Blue - Circuit Points #9

Gen.G Gaming - Circuit Points #10

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

100T vs Gen.G - 100T won (2-1)

XSET vs LG - XSET won (2-1)

FaZe vs Rise - Rise won (2 - 1)

V1 vs C9 B - C9 B won (2 - 0)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

100T vs XSET - 100T won (2 - 1)

Rise vs C9 B - Rise won (2 - 1)

Upper Bracket Final

100T vs Rise - TBD on Oct 29 (18:00 PST/ 21:00 EST)/ Oct 30 (06:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Gen.G vs LG - Gen.G won (2 - 0)

FaZe vs V1 - V1 won (2 - 0)

Lower Bracket Round 2

C9 B vs (Gen.G - TBD on Oct 29 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST)/ Oct 30 (00:30 IST)

XSET vs V1 - TBD on Oct 29 (15:00 PST/ 18:00 EST)/ Oct 30 (03:30 IST)

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Two teams eliminated, six remain. Here is the updated bracket after Day 3 of the #VALORANTLCQ . The fight continues tomorrow at 12pm PT. Two teams eliminated, six remain. Here is the updated bracket after Day 3 of the #VALORANTLCQ. The fight continues tomorrow at 12pm PT. https://t.co/hu1BfVEGLU

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Luminosity Gaming and FaZe Clan has been eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour NA LCQ. At the same time, Cloud 9 Blue, Gen.G Esports, XSET, and Version are a single loss away from ending their Valorant Champions Tour dream early.

Edited by Srijan Sen