Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier: Brackets and standings before Grand Final

After a year filled with fantastic tournaments, the Valorant Champions Tour is a match away from entering its final stage, Valorant Champions 2021.

The Valorant Champions Tour brought together teams from across the world to determine the best Valorant roster. After multiple Challengers and Masters, the top teams from each of the seven regions, along with the winner of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports, qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021.

Valorant Champions Tour NA LCQ: Current bracket and standings

The Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier opens up the opportunity for the top teams of the NA region, along with the top two teams of Valorant Oceania Tour, Order, and Chief Esports, to have the last chance to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021.

However, both Order and Chief Esports had to withdraw due to travel restrictions.

The teams qualified for VCT NA LCQ are,

100 Thieves - Circuit Points #3

Version 1 - Circuit Points #4

FaZe Clan - Circuit Points #5

XSET - Circuit Points #6

Luminosity Gaming - Circuit Points #7

Rise - Circuit Points #8

Cloud 9 Blue - Circuit Points #9

Gen.G Gaming - Circuit Points #10

The brackets and match results of Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier are:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

100T vs Gen.G - 100T won (2-1)

XSET vs LG - XSET won (2-1)

FaZe vs Rise - Rise won (2 - 1)

V1 vs C9 B - C9 B won (2 - 0)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

100T vs XSET - 100T won (2 - 1)

Rise vs C9 B - Rise won (2 - 1)

Upper Bracket Final

100T vs Rise - Rise won (2 - 1)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Gen.G vs LG - Gen.G won (2 - 0)

FaZe vs V1 - V1 won (2 - 0)

Lower Bracket Round 2

C9 B vs Gen.G - C9 B won (2 - 1)

XSET vs V1 - XSET won (2 - 0)

Lower Bracket Round 3

C9 B vs XSET - C9 B won (2 - 0)

Lower Brack Final

C9 B vs 100T - C9 B won (2 - 1)

Grand Final

Rise vs C9 B - TBD on Oct 31 (12.00 PST/ 15.00 EST)/ Nov 1 (00.30 IST)

The grand final is set between Rise and Cloud 9 Blue. One of the teams will head into Valorant Champions 2021 to join Sentinels and Team Envy.

