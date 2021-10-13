Valorant Champions Tour: NA Last Chance Qualifier - Standings after Day 1

Valorant has a massive player base worldwide that ardently follows the Champions Tour - a tournament that brings together esports teams from across the world to compete at the highest levels of the game.

The top teams from each region, along with the winners of Masters 3 Berlin - Gambit Esports - qualified for Valorant Champions 2021. Riot Games also give unqualified high-ranking teams in each region the "Last Chance" to qualify for the tournament.

Valorant Champions Tour: LCQ results before Day 2

Based on the circuit points, Sentinels and Team Envy directly qualified for Valorant Champions 2021. Another team from the NA region can qualify for the tournament by winning the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier.

It should be mentioned that Order and Peace also qualified for the NA Last Chance Qualifier for the Valorant Oceania Tour slots. But they were unable to participate due to travel restrictions.

The qualifying teams for Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier are:

100 Thieves - Circuit Points #3

Version 1 - Circuit Points #4

FaZe Clan - Circuit Points #5

XSET - Circuit Points #6

Luminosity Gaming - Circuit Points #7

Rise - Circuit Points #8

Cloud 9 Blue - Circuit Points #9

Gen.G Gaming - Circuit Points #3

The brackets and match results of Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier are:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

100T vs Gen.G - 100T won (2-1)

XSET vs LG - XSET won (2-1)

FaZe vs Rise - TBD on Oct 13 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST)/ Oct 14 (00:30 IST)

V1 vs C9 B - TBD on Oct 13 (15:00 PST/ 18:00 EST)/ Oct 14 (03:30 IST)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

100T vs XSET - 100T won (2-1)

(FaZe/ Rise) vs (V1/ C9 B) - TBD on Oct 13 (18:00 PST/ 21:00 EST)/ Oct 14 (06:30 IST)

Upper Bracket Final

100T vs (Faze/ Rise/ V1/ C9 B) - TBD on Oct 15 (18:00 PST/ 21:00 EST)/ Oct 16 (06:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Gen.G vs LG - TBD on Oct 14 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST)/ Oct 15 (00:30 IST)

(FaZe/ Rise) vs (V1/ C9 B) - TBD on Oct 14 (15:00 PST/ 18:00 EST)/ Oct 15 (03:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Round 2

(Faze/ Rise/ V1/ C9 B) vs (Gen.G/ LG) - TBD on Oct 15 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST)/ Oct 16 (00:30 IST)

XSET vs (Faze/ Rise/ V1/ C9 B) - TBD on Oct 15 (15:00 PST/ 18:00 EST)/ Oct 16 (03:30 IST)

No team has been eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier as of yet.

Edited by Srijan Sen