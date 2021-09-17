Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Playoffs bracket, schedule, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin Playoffs will start today as the eight remaining teams in the competition will fight for glory over the next three days.

After one week of thrilling group stage battles, fans are ready to witness the fight between the titans in the knockout stages. Last night, Riot Games hosted the draw for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, and teams were seeded into their places randomly.

Here is a picture of the fixture after the Playoffs draw.

All three North American teams in same bracket at Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin started with 15 teams (after Bren Esports' disqualification). All sides were divided into four groups, with the teams competing for their slot in the Playoffs.

However, after a week of group stage competition, two teams from each group have qualified for the Playoffs. These eight rosters will compete for the crown over the next three days.

Here are the eight qualified teams for the Playoffs.

Group A: Vision Strikers and Acend

Group B: Team Envy and KRÜ Esports

Group C: 100 Thieves and Gambit Esports

Group D: G2 Esports and Sentinels

The top seed from each pool will face one of the runners-up from other groups. The teams were drawn randomly, and here are the fixtures for the Quarterfinals:

100 Thieves vs Acend

Team Envy vs Sentinels

Vision Strikers vs Gambit Esports

G2 Esports vs KRÜ Esports

All the North American teams, i.e., 100 Thieves, Team Envy, and Sentinels, are in the same bracket, along with EMEA runner-up Acend.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports and Gambit Esports are in the same bracket alongside the Korean champion, Vision Strikers, and LATAM's best, KRÜ Esports.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs Bracket (Image via Riot)

Schedule

All four Quarterfinal matches will be played today, starting at 4:30 pm IST.

Fans can watch all these matches on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.

