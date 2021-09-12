Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 Masters Berlin: KRÜ Esports vs Zeta Division prediction, head to head, live stream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021: Masters Berlin started on September 10, and esports teams have already begun flexing their skills. Each of the competing teams in the tournament will want to leave their mark on the biggest esports stage of Valorant.

KRÜ Esports will face Zeta Division to kick start their campaign in the Berlin Masters today. The two teams will meet in a best-of-three series in the Group-B tie.

KRÜ Esports vs Zeta Division: Which team will win the battle in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin?

KRÜ Esports won the Valorant Champions Tour LATAM Stage 3 Playoffs. They beat Australs in the Grand-Finals with a 3-0 scoreline in a best-of-five series.

Meanwhile, Zeta Division became champion of the Valorant Champions Tour Japan Stage 3 Playoffs, by beating Crazy Raccoon in the Grand-Finals with a 3-2 scoreline.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the encounter between the top teams from their respective regions.

Head to Head

The two teams will play against each other for the first time in any major tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the head to head lead after the match.

Current Matchup details

Both KRÜ Esports and Zeta Division have been in great form recently. KRÜ Esports have won four out of their last five matches in their regional Valorant Champions Tour Playoffs. While Zeta Division is unbeaten in the last four games in their domestic tournament.

Tomamos las calles. Tomemos EL MUNDO.



UNANSE A LATAM. VAMOS KRÜ.



🤟#VCT pic.twitter.com/QnIlCz3r2c — KRÜ Esports 🇩🇪 (@KRUesports) September 11, 2021

Prediction

As per the current form, it is tough to predict the result for the September 12 match. However, KRÜ Esports has already participated in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, and they will surely utilize their experience of the International LAN event in the match.

Meanwhile, Zeta Division is going to play their first International LAN event, and it can prove to be a setback for them.

Keeping all the circumstances and recent performances in mind, the KRÜ Esports has got the edge in their favor against Zeta Division. However, the Japanese team can surprise their Argentinian opponents with their aggressive playstyle.

Live stream

The match will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 6:30 PM IST.

Edited by R. Elahi