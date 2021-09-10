5 underdog teams at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin will start in the next few hours. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the encounters between the top teams around the globe.

All the teams have qualified for the Berlin Masters after conquering their regional playoffs. It will be the biggest LAN tournament the game has seen since its release. A total of 15 teams have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Gambit Esports

Supermassive Blaze

G2 Esports

Acend

Sentinels

100 Thieves

Team Envy

KRÜ Esports

Keyd Stars

Havan Liberty

Vision Strikers

F4Q

Zeta Division

Crazy Raccoon

Paper Rex

Teams coming from North America (NA) and EMEA are the favorites to win the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. However, teams coming from other regions can spoil the party for these favorites. In this article, fans will find the top 5 underdogs for the Berlin Masters.

Underdog teams to watch at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

Here's a list of the teams that might pop up and pose a challenge for some of the favorites in this much-anticipated tournament:

KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin after conquering the LATAM Challengers Playoffs. They won their regional playoffs for the second time in a row.

TREINO 100% TREINO



Nuestros muchachos andan refinando el juego en esta previa al #VALORANTMasters!



El domingo vamos contra @zetadivision. El domingo ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA LO QUE VENGA#VamosAJugar 🤟🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/1VTdHo1qNQ — KRÜ Esports 🇩🇪 (@KRUesports) September 8, 2021

After a disappointing performance in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, KRÜ Esports is ready to show their real potential this time. They will face Team Envy, Keyd Stars and Zeta Division in the Group-B tie.

Vision Strikers

Vision Strikers is one of the most consistent teams from South Korea. Last time they failed to qualify for the Reykjavik Masters, after losing to Nuturn Gaming in the Semifinal of the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 2 Playoffs. However, after the addition of Kim "Lakia" Jong-min ahead of Stage 3, Vision Strikers came back stronger and qualified for the Berlin Masters.

Vision Strikers are in the same group as Paper Rex, Supermassive Blaze and Acend. They will pose a challenge for all the teams in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Crazy Raccoon

Crazy Raccoon is one of the three teams besides Sentinels and KRÜ Esports that will be participating in back-to-back Masters. The Japanese team had put up an exciting performance in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Crazy Raccoon is one of the most consistent teams from Japan. However, they finished second in the Valorant Champions Tour Japan Stage 3 Playoffs after losing to Zeta Division in the Grand-Finals. Utilizing their previous LAN experience in Reykjavik Masters and learning from past mistakes, Crazy Raccoon can spoil the party for many this time.

Keyd Stars

Keyd Stars was the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour Brazil Stage 3 Playoffs. They beat Havan Liberty in the Grand-Finals with a 3-0 scoreline in a best-of-five series.

SENHORAS E SENHORES!

ESSES SÃO OS NOSSOS GUERREIROS, ESSES SÃO OS NOSSOS CAMPEÕES!



Somos os GRANDES CAMPEÕES do #VCT BRASIL! VAMOS PRA BERLIM SEGURANDO A TAÇA!



ISSO É VIVO KEYD, É TRADIÇÃO, NÃO DESACREDITAAAAAAAAAAAA! #GoVK #VKVAL pic.twitter.com/BHEyUtPQD3 — Vivo Keyd | 🇧🇷 #VALORANTMasters Berlin (@VivoKeyd) August 23, 2021

Keyd Stars found themselves in the same group as Team Envy, KRÜ Esports and Zeta Division in the Berlin Masters. The Brazilian champions possess immense potential to surprise the top teams around the globe.

Zeta Division

Zeta Division was the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour Japan Stage 3 Playoffs after beating Crazy Raccoon in the Grand-Finals. Zeta Division has dominated their domestic competitions along with Crazy Raccoon.

Also Read

However, the Berlin Masters is a big chance for them to showcase their skills against the top teams around the globe. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the competition.

Edited by Sabine Algur