South Korean Valorant star Lakia leaves Nuturn Gaming, returns to Vision Strikers

South Korean Valorant star Kim "Lakia" Jong-min has returned to Vision Strikers, leaving Nuturn Gaming. The former today announced his return through their Twitter handle.

The tweet reads:

"A familiar face returns home from Nuturn. Welcome back to the squad."

A familiar face returns home from Nuturn. Welcome back to the squad, @lakiaone!



Nuturn과 계약을 마친 익숙한 얼굴의 귀환. 비전 스트라이커즈에 돌아오신걸 환영합니다 @lakiaone!#FollowYourVision #VSWIN #집나간지1년 pic.twitter.com/x3aYogDeO1 — Vision Strikers (@VisionStrikers) July 2, 2021

Vision Strikers' new Valorant roster

Lakia started his Valorant career last year with Vision Strikers. But within a few weeks, he decided to leave and joined Nuturn Gaming. The pro won the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Korea Stage 2 Challengers with Nuturn, beating Damwon Gaming in the Grand Final.

He also represented his country at the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, where Nuturn Gaming finished as the second runners-up. Lakia was the MVP for his side throughout the tournament with some excellent clutches.

However, on July 1st, i.e., yesterday, Lakia announced his departure from Nuturn Gaming after a year of dominance. He revealed his decision with an emotional note on Twitter:

"My journey with Nuturn has come to a close today. To Nuturn Gaming, who gifted me such wonderful memories and experiences, I express my perpetual gratitude and with them the luck in the future. Regarding the next chapter of my career, I will return with some exciting news soon."

My journey with Nuturn has come to a close today. To Nuturn Gaming, who gifted me such wonderful memories and experience, I express my perpetual gratitude and with them the luck in the future. Regarding the next chapter of my career, I will return with some exciting news soon. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lXqmjRq7fw — Lakia (@lakiaone) July 1, 2021

Today, Vision Strikers announced the return of Lakia ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Korea Stage 3. It is undoubtedly a big blow for Nuturn Gaming to lose such an important player ahead of some crucial tournaments.

But it is a significant boost to Vision Strikers. They will surely want to win the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Korea Stage 3 Challengers and qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

However, it will be interesting to see who Lakia replaces in the squad in the coming days. With his addition, Vision Strikers currently have a seven-man roster:

Kim "Stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Lee "K1ng" Seung-won

Kim "Zest" Gi-seok

Yu "Buzz" Byung-chul

Kim "Mako" Myeong-kwan

Kim "Lakia" Jong-min

