When does Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin start? All you need to know

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin is set to start this week. After months of waiting, Riot Games is back again with another international event where the top sides from different regions globally will compete for glory.

Since the game's release, Riot has tried to offer ample opportunity to players to pursue their careers in esports. The Valorant Champions Tour is part of that.

After conquering their regional tournaments, teams have secured their slots in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. They will now compete to be the world's best, looking to beat the top teams from other regions.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin starting date, prize pool, format, and more

The VCT Masters Berlin will be the second international LAN event after the Reykjavik Masters.

Starting date

The Berlin Masters will start on September 10 and till September 19.

UPDATE: As a result of new safety requirements enacted in the past 48 hours, the Masters Berlin schedule will be modified. This adjustment will allow all teams to complete their required safety obligations prior to commencing competition. pic.twitter.com/htjtUQTO4U — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 6, 2021

Participating teams

A total of 15 teams will participate and compete for glory.

Gambit Esports

Supermassive Blaze

G2 Esports

Acend

Sentinels

100 Thieves

Team Envy

KRÜ Esports

Keyd Stars

Havan Liberty

Vision Strikers

F4Q

Zeta Division

Crazy Raccoon

Paper Rex

Bren Esports, the Valorant Champions Tour SEA Stage 3 Playoffs champion, was also eligible for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. However, they will miss the opportunity as they failed to secure a visa to travel to Germany.

Format

The teams are divided into four groups:

Group A: Vision Strikers, Paper Rex, Supermassive Blaze, and Acend

Vision Strikers, Paper Rex, Supermassive Blaze, and Acend Group B: Keyd Stars, Team Envy, KRÜ Esports, and Zeta Division

Keyd Stars, Team Envy, KRÜ Esports, and Zeta Division Group C: Gambit Esports, Crazy Raccoon, 100 Thieves, and Havan Liberty

Gambit Esports, Crazy Raccoon, 100 Thieves, and Havan Liberty Group D: Sentinels, G2 Esports and F4Q

The results of Groups A, B, and C will be decided in the double-elimination method. However, for Group D, it will be decided in a double round-robin format. The top two rosters from each group will qualify for the Playoffs.

Prize pool

The winner of the Berlin Masters will secure their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, the biggest Valorant event of this year. However, all the other teams will receive Circuit Points as per their standings.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the teams into action. All the matches will be broadcast on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

