"For the hungry, she is bread": Valorant community bands together as Widejoy memes flood the internet

Amidst the seriousness of rank pushes, frustrations of bugs, and the excitement surrounding Neon and Episode 4, the Valorant community has come together to save something that they all love - Widejoy.

What began as a simple bug with the re-introduction of wide player cards in 3.12 during the loading screen quickly became a beloved meme. The unique and quirky interaction was the source of a chuckle for many players as they waited for the match to load up.

In an earlier Reddit AMA, developers said they would be addressing the issue of Widejoy. The most recent Patch Notes mentioned that they will be removing it with Patch 4.01. Thus began the struggle to keep Widejoy in the game.

#KeepWideJoy trends as Valorant players unite for their beloved glitch

The wide Killjoy banner is not an exquisite piece of art that one can marvel at like those Riot Games usually publishes with bundles and events. In reality, Widejoy is much more mundane and unexpected. In a game where glitches are frowned up and hamper the players' experience, Widejoy turned out to be a ray of sunshine.

The love for this player card did not go unnoticed by the Valorant developers. They had hinted earlier that they would be removing the "known, yet beloved" glitch and it looks like Patch 4.01 will be the final nail in the coffin. This opened the floodgates.

Reactions from the Valorant community ranged from people stating their love for Widejoy, humorous, dramatic proclamations of its greatness, asking the developers not to remove it, and even starting a petition for people to sign up.

Hoey Claus 🤶🏻 @Loeybug Please riot never patch out the widejoy banner glitch Please riot never patch out the widejoy banner glitch https://t.co/JQsvtm3Z4X

tpose @bruhtpose

chng.it/69SJhQKZtK DONT LET THEM TAKE WIDEJOY FROM US DONT LET THEM TAKE WIDEJOY FROM USchng.it/69SJhQKZtK

There seems to be some hope for the players. In a live stream on Twitch, developers discussed the possibility of keeping the glitch.

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated and this is why we love our val devs <3 and this is why we love our val devs <3 https://t.co/SNHqmzE2Vm

Anna Donlon, EP and Dev Team Lead, announced on Twitter that the developers have taken note of the uproar and clamor for the beloved "bug." She hinted that they are already working on bringing her back in some capacity after it is fixed.

Anna Donlon @RiotSuperCakes Hi there! The "bug" that incepted our beloved Widejoy does in fact need to be fixed. But we are already at work on ways to bring her back into the game. We love her, and we love that you love her. Hi there! The "bug" that incepted our beloved Widejoy does in fact need to be fixed. But we are already at work on ways to bring her back into the game. We love her, and we love that you love her. ❤️

Whatever the case may be in the future, it is refreshing to see countless people band over this. This incident highlights that not everything that catches a player's imagination can be planned. Sometimes small glitches pave the way to something extraordinary, like the strengthening of community bonds.

