Valorant community believes that the buffed Ares can be the new meta in episode 4

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act I finally went live yesterday with the arrival of patch 4.0 for the game. Players have already started to enjoy the new update with lots of recent changes to the game.
With the commencement of the new episode, developers have finally introduced the new agent Neon to the Duelist roster. Along with the new agent, developers have made some key changes to the game as well.
Ares got some significant buffs in the game's latest update, making it overpowered. Some players in the Valorant community believe it might set a new meta in Episode 4.
Valorant community remarked buffed Ares as the best gun in Episode 4:
There is a unique range of weapons in the game. Ares is one of them which belongs to the LMG (Light machine-gun) category alongside Odin. However, Ares has received some love from the developers in the game's latest update. Here are the changes that were made to Ares in patch 4.0:
- Removed spin up
- Firing rate increased from 10 to 13
However, with the commencement of the new episode, Ares has become one of the most powerful guns in the game, especially in a semi-buy round. Players can buy this gun by spending just 1600 creds in the match, and the weapon can be deadly in close-range.
It can be very impactful in the mid-range skirmish as well. Everyone may rely on Ares for the semi-buy round rather than buying Spectre or other cheaper guns. This change will indeed affect the meta in the game.
Mixed reactions from the Valorant community
The game's community had mixed reactions about the buffed Ares. Some players appreciated the changes, while others were frustrated. Many players have complained about spammers as well.
This is just the start of the new episode and Riot has already received several reactions regarding the Ares changes. It will be interesting to see how it affects competitive scenarios in the upcoming tournaments.