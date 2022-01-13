Valorant community believes that the buffed Ares can be the new meta in episode 4

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act I finally went live yesterday with the arrival of patch 4.0 for the game. Players have already started to enjoy the new update with lots of recent changes to the game.

With the commencement of the new episode, developers have finally introduced the new agent Neon to the Duelist roster. Along with the new agent, developers have made some key changes to the game as well.

Ares got some significant buffs in the game's latest update, making it overpowered. Some players in the Valorant community believe it might set a new meta in Episode 4.

Valorant community remarked buffed Ares as the best gun in Episode 4:

There is a unique range of weapons in the game. Ares is one of them which belongs to the LMG (Light machine-gun) category alongside Odin. However, Ares has received some love from the developers in the game's latest update. Here are the changes that were made to Ares in patch 4.0:

Removed spin up

Firing rate increased from 10 to 13

However, with the commencement of the new episode, Ares has become one of the most powerful guns in the game, especially in a semi-buy round. Players can buy this gun by spending just 1600 creds in the match, and the weapon can be deadly in close-range.

It can be very impactful in the mid-range skirmish as well. Everyone may rely on Ares for the semi-buy round rather than buying Spectre or other cheaper guns. This change will indeed affect the meta in the game.

Mixed reactions from the Valorant community

The game's community had mixed reactions about the buffed Ares. Some players appreciated the changes, while others were frustrated. Many players have complained about spammers as well.

TSM FTX Payen @pay3n this ares shit is the most dumb thing i've seen in valorant this ares shit is the most dumb thing i've seen in valorant https://t.co/LKoK1C9t2H

POISED @POISEDFPS theres 5 people spamming an ares every round what has valorant become theres 5 people spamming an ares every round what has valorant become

Jonzo @xiJonzo Valorant got a new game mode it seems.. 5v5 ares Valorant got a new game mode it seems.. 5v5 ares

Redni @Redni__ Just played valorant for the first the after the update

I can say neon seems fun and the Ares is broken Just played valorant for the first the after the update I can say neon seems fun and the Ares is broken

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated



Nah, Ares.



Ares has been dominating every single ranked match, including the Radiants, that's how good it is now.



Pic via #VALORANT Vandal or Phantom?Nah, Ares.Ares has been dominating every single ranked match, including the Radiants, that's how good it is now.Pic via @pay3n Vandal or Phantom?Nah, Ares.Ares has been dominating every single ranked match, including the Radiants, that's how good it is now.Pic via @pay3n #VALORANT https://t.co/zT5a4zFV5A

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas We are entering the first ever Valorant meta where voicecomms will be drowned out by the sound of 10x Ares on round two. BRRRR We are entering the first ever Valorant meta where voicecomms will be drowned out by the sound of 10x Ares on round two. BRRRR https://t.co/zg2C1QUJ7Y

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated @Subroza i mean when the ares can do this... what else would be a good pick on round 2 @Subroza i mean when the ares can do this... what else would be a good pick on round 2 https://t.co/JkcHQRBmdZ

XSET @XSET the world if the ares in valorant was deleted the world if the ares in valorant was deleted https://t.co/W8hPrk96XU

This is just the start of the new episode and Riot has already received several reactions regarding the Ares changes. It will be interesting to see how it affects competitive scenarios in the upcoming tournaments.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha