×
Create
Notifications

Valorant community believes that the buffed Ares can be the new meta in episode 4

Valorant community reaction on the buffed Ares (Screengrab from game)
Valorant community reaction on the buffed Ares (Screengrab from game)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 13, 2022 10:44 AM IST
Feature

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act I finally went live yesterday with the arrival of patch 4.0 for the game. Players have already started to enjoy the new update with lots of recent changes to the game.

With the commencement of the new episode, developers have finally introduced the new agent Neon to the Duelist roster. Along with the new agent, developers have made some key changes to the game as well.

Ares got some significant buffs in the game's latest update, making it overpowered. Some players in the Valorant community believe it might set a new meta in Episode 4.

Valorant community remarked buffed Ares as the best gun in Episode 4:

There is a unique range of weapons in the game. Ares is one of them which belongs to the LMG (Light machine-gun) category alongside Odin. However, Ares has received some love from the developers in the game's latest update. Here are the changes that were made to Ares in patch 4.0:

  • Removed spin up
  • Firing rate increased from 10 to 13

However, with the commencement of the new episode, Ares has become one of the most powerful guns in the game, especially in a semi-buy round. Players can buy this gun by spending just 1600 creds in the match, and the weapon can be deadly in close-range.

It can be very impactful in the mid-range skirmish as well. Everyone may rely on Ares for the semi-buy round rather than buying Spectre or other cheaper guns. This change will indeed affect the meta in the game.

Mixed reactions from the Valorant community

The game's community had mixed reactions about the buffed Ares. Some players appreciated the changes, while others were frustrated. Many players have complained about spammers as well.

this ares shit is the most dumb thing i've seen in valorant https://t.co/LKoK1C9t2H
theres 5 people spamming an ares every round what has valorant become
Valorant got a new game mode it seems.. 5v5 ares
Just played valorant for the first the after the update I can say neon seems fun and the Ares is broken
Vandal or Phantom?Nah, Ares.Ares has been dominating every single ranked match, including the Radiants, that's how good it is now.Pic via @pay3n #VALORANT https://t.co/zT5a4zFV5A
We are entering the first ever Valorant meta where voicecomms will be drowned out by the sound of 10x Ares on round two. BRRRR https://t.co/zg2C1QUJ7Y
@Subroza i mean when the ares can do this... what else would be a good pick on round 2 https://t.co/JkcHQRBmdZ
the world if the ares in valorant was deleted https://t.co/W8hPrk96XU
4k clutch using the buffed ares! @vernetteann, @kaigatchalian, & @jmtr__ made this clip even better with their reactions x)#Valorant #ValorantClips https://t.co/wHAfA8XHez

Also ReadArticle Continues below

This is just the start of the new episode and Riot has already received several reactions regarding the Ares changes. It will be interesting to see how it affects competitive scenarios in the upcoming tournaments.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी