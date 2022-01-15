Valorant community demands for Omen buff to make his smokes slightly deafen enemies

The Valorant community has been demanding Omen buffs for a long time, since the agent's pick rate keeps plummeting.

Omen is best known for his smoke and teleportation ability, which allows him to control a site and lurk. The Controller agent has been a part of the game since the beta. However, with a major shift in the meta, Omen doesn't seem to be an effective Controller anymore.

Viper and Astra are the two Controller agents that are favorites in competitive plays and tournaments. Whereas, Omen had only a 2% pick rate in Valorant Champions and a 4.2% pick rate in Episode 3 Act 3.

The community believes that Omen’s smokes often give the enemies an advantage by giving them a spot to hide. Thus, some changes in his Dark cover (E) ability can strengthen the agent in Valorant's current meta.

Valorant community believe buffing Omen's smokes might make him a better Controller pick

Reddit user u/anotherkenny made a post on how Omen's smokes are abused by opponents, and how an agent buff can prevent it. He mentioned that Omen's smokes are quite big when compared to Astra's smokes, which all the enemies hide inside.

The Redditor also gave some instances like Omen‘s smoke at Ascent's A Rafters, which allows the defenders to take cover and easily swing and opt kills.

Many other players have agreed to the point raised by u/anotherkenny. Another Reddit user, u/TheTechDweller, claimed Omen's smoke is almost similar to other controller agents. Even though he has smoke that recharges after some time, Viper and Astra also can pop up smoke multiple times.

He mentioned that slightly deafening the players inside might "create an interesting dynamic and create more threat" to them.

Many discussed changes in his teleportation ability, i.e., From the Shadows (X) in the comments. They discussed making the ability faster, which might strengthen the agent.

Developers have promised the community that they will bring agent changes this year to balance the game, in their latest 'State of the Agents' blog.

Episode 4 Act 1 - Disruption has just begun and the players are expecting some major updates to get introduced to the game with future patch notes.

