Valorant community demands skin inventory feature similar to CS: GO

Valorant has a huge collection of skin lines that are well crafted with unique textures, VFX and animation effects.

Developers have frequently introduced some of the finest weapon skins from Elderflame to the Protocol 781-A skin bundle. From premium skins to battlepass ones, players get a wide range of weapon skins at various prices.

One can buy these weapon skins from the store with VPs, and later upgrade them to other variants or higher levels as per their choice, with Radianite Points (RP).

Recently, a Reddit user with the username u/tyscott1122 made a post on January 28, asking for a skin inventory feature to set up different skins for attackers and defenders sites, similar to CS: GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive).

CS: GO's 'skin inventory feature' in Valorant would allow players to set different skins for attackers and defenders

CS: GO's skin inventory feature allows players to set and equip different skins for the same weapon on CT (Counter Terrorist) and T (Terrorist) side. The Valorant community has demanded that developers take inspiration from Valve's first-person multiplayer shooter, and bring a similar feature to the game.

That would make the game interesting for players and enable them to play with two different skins per weapon in matches. As u/tyscott1122 mentioned in the post, Riot Games' tactical shooter mostly has CS: GO veteran players. Thus, players would love a feature like the one he mentioned, and encourage them to buy multiple skins for a single weapon.

Another Reddit user, u/ArchaicSeraph, agreed; he claims to own a Prime skin for Vandal. However, the user is also considering getting the Revear Vandal skin. Thus, bringing this feature would benefit him and justify purchasing two skins for one weapon in the game. They would be able enjoy two different skins for two sides in one match.

Accepting and implementing the idea into the game would make the community happier, and encourage them to buy more skins. That would also allow them to make more money, as the community has suggested.

Some players also believe in getting an agent-specific skin feature instead of the skins inventory.

They can set the skins for each agent separately. They can allot a skin for each agent, and can enjoy different skins in different matches, depending on the variation of their agent pick.

These were just a few suggestions from the Valorant community to developers. Valorant is still growing and developing as Riot Games plans to bring on more features to improve the game.

