Valorant community feels bringing 5-stacks in Patch 3.10 update might increase smurfing instead of eliminating it

Valorant players can now team up as 5-stacks in competitive matches, with a compromise in Rank Rating (RR) after the Patch 3.10 update. Yet, the community seems to be unsatisfied with the new competitive update.
Riot Games developers have taken steps to eliminate surfing in Valorant ranked games by removing restrictions from 5-stacks. However, it will cost them a reduction in RR and they won't be allowed to 4-stack anymore.
As far as the community is concerned, this might change the competitive experience for many players. It doesn't just include changes in ranked ratings but also a drastic increase in queue timing for players who go for 5-stacks.
Valorant community have mixed reaction to 5-stacks returning to competitive queue as it might increase surfing instead
Previously, Riot Games notified the community about it during the release of Patch 3.09. As players were already aware, plenty of Valorant pros, including Sentinels' Hunter "Sick" Mims, reacted to the news. Many claimed it could ruin the ranking experience for players who were in the solo or duo queue while others were excited to play competitively in 5-stacks.
Developers have taken every aspect under consideration and tried to bring about a balance in ranked matches. To that end, they've imposed restrictions on 4-stacks as it could lead to a poor and toxic experience for the solo-queued players in Valorant competitive matches.
Valorant's Comms Strategist Jeff Landa mentioned in a recent blog:
"In an effort to reduce smurfing, we’re removing all ranked restrictions from 5-stack parties in Competitive Queue."
He further explained the reasoning behind developers imposing restrictions on 4-stacks, saying:
"Alongside the 5-stack changes, we are also removing 4-stacks from the Competitive queue. These types of groups tend to leave the remaining solo queue player with a relatively poor play experience, and we believe that removing this option will result in a significant reduction of overall toxicity reports."
However, many Valorant players believe that might be the reason behind more smurfs in the game. Many find new 5-stacks competitive changes might not be very beneficial to them.
Here is how the community reacted to the new Competitive Queue 5-stacks update in Valorant.
