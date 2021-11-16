Valorant community feels bringing 5-stacks in Patch 3.10 update might increase smurfing instead of eliminating it

Valorant players can now team up as 5-stacks in competitive matches, with a compromise in Rank Rating (RR) after the Patch 3.10 update. Yet, the community seems to be unsatisfied with the new competitive update.

Riot Games developers have taken steps to eliminate surfing in Valorant ranked games by removing restrictions from 5-stacks. However, it will cost them a reduction in RR and they won't be allowed to 4-stack anymore.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Chamber goes live, 5-stack at any rank, bugs and more. Read it in Patch Notes 3.10: riot.com/3Fjzw4F Chamber goes live, 5-stack at any rank, bugs and more. Read it in Patch Notes 3.10: riot.com/3Fjzw4F https://t.co/QEtJfMmsXo

As far as the community is concerned, this might change the competitive experience for many players. It doesn't just include changes in ranked ratings but also a drastic increase in queue timing for players who go for 5-stacks.

Valorant community have mixed reaction to 5-stacks returning to competitive queue as it might increase surfing instead

Previously, Riot Games notified the community about it during the release of Patch 3.09. As players were already aware, plenty of Valorant pros, including Sentinels' Hunter "Sick" Mims, reacted to the news. Many claimed it could ruin the ranking experience for players who were in the solo or duo queue while others were excited to play competitively in 5-stacks.

Developers have taken every aspect under consideration and tried to bring about a balance in ranked matches. To that end, they've imposed restrictions on 4-stacks as it could lead to a poor and toxic experience for the solo-queued players in Valorant competitive matches.

Valorant's Comms Strategist Jeff Landa mentioned in a recent blog:

"In an effort to reduce smurfing, we’re removing all ranked restrictions from 5-stack parties in Competitive Queue."

He further explained the reasoning behind developers imposing restrictions on 4-stacks, saying:

"Alongside the 5-stack changes, we are also removing 4-stacks from the Competitive queue. These types of groups tend to leave the remaining solo queue player with a relatively poor play experience, and we believe that removing this option will result in a significant reduction of overall toxicity reports."

However, many Valorant players believe that might be the reason behind more smurfs in the game. Many find new 5-stacks competitive changes might not be very beneficial to them.

Here is how the community reacted to the new Competitive Queue 5-stacks update in Valorant.

ZMM OgSlym @OgSlym_ @PlayVALORANT You literally just gave everyone more reason to just continue smurfing. @PlayVALORANT You literally just gave everyone more reason to just continue smurfing.

Komit @KomitDzn @ValorLeaks Long story short, don’t 5 stack and play with ppl in the same/similar rank as you @ValorLeaks Long story short, don’t 5 stack and play with ppl in the same/similar rank as you

Dexter98 @Dexter_1998

So you can only queue with max. 2 friends if you want to rank up. Don't know how to feel about that... @PlayVALORANT "Alongside the 5-stack changes, we are also removing 4-stacks from the Competitive queue."So you can only queue with max. 2 friends if you want to rank up. Don't know how to feel about that... @PlayVALORANT "Alongside the 5-stack changes, we are also removing 4-stacks from the Competitive queue."So you can only queue with max. 2 friends if you want to rank up. Don't know how to feel about that...

oAbsol @oAbsol_ Honestly not a big fan of the new 5 stack changes to valorant cause now I feel like there's gonna be more smurfs and or just quing with ppl outside your mmr. Hopefully not but there's a chance Honestly not a big fan of the new 5 stack changes to valorant cause now I feel like there's gonna be more smurfs and or just quing with ppl outside your mmr. Hopefully not but there's a chance

Thoomy @MrThoomy @xSPRUTZx @ValorLeaks I hope the lower RR is just for higher ranks where they can't 5 stack already. The update goes out today though, so it makes sense why you gained the same RR. We'll see later today whether you gain less in all ranks or only in the top ranks. @xSPRUTZx @ValorLeaks I hope the lower RR is just for higher ranks where they can't 5 stack already. The update goes out today though, so it makes sense why you gained the same RR. We'll see later today whether you gain less in all ranks or only in the top ranks.

♡︎ @froya02 @ValorLeaks No thank you, I’m good with the old one 😭 I refuse to comp with my friends that’s higher ranks than me 🧍🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ @ValorLeaks No thank you, I’m good with the old one 😭 I refuse to comp with my friends that’s higher ranks than me 🧍🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mattie726 @Mattie726BH @ValorLeaks Not a fun change for me, I very rarely get more than a 4 stack @ValorLeaks Not a fun change for me, I very rarely get more than a 4 stack

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee