Valorant community is left confused regarding Zellsis' recent ban

Version 1's Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro was recently accused of abusing Riot officials at Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Riot has already suspended Zellsis for his behavior.

As a result, he will not be available in Version 1's journey in the first North American Challenger Open Qualifier and first Challenger Main Event of Stage 3.

There is now some increasing confusion among fans about Riot's decision towards him.

Fans are eager to learn of Zellsis' misdeed

On June 12th, Riot announced that Zellsis will be suspended in the first North American Challenger Open Qualifier and first Challenger Main Event of Stage 3.

Riot made this statement:

"During VALORANT Masters Reykjavík, Zellsis violated rule 7.1.2 of the Global Competition Policy which mandates that players observe the highest standards of personal integrity and good sportsmanship at all times. As a result, Zellsis is suspended for the first Challenger Open Qualifier and first Challenger Main Event of Stage 3."

"On May 28th, during the team’s player check in and rule review session, Zellsis made a categorically offensive and discriminatory remark about a tournament official."

According to Riot's 7.1.2 rule, offensive comments made on the basis of gender or race are in direct violation of the standards expected of players participating in the Valorant Champions Tour, and Zellsis was suspended accordingly for his misbehavior with one of the Riot officials in Iceland.

However, there are no details about what exactly Zellsis said to the official. Fans were curious to know exactly what he said to those officials.

im very curious to know what @Zellsis said that was so offensive



ive never heard this guy say anything over the common lines ever — ahad 😼 (@ahad) June 11, 2021

Im really interested in what you said coz it doesn't make sense for them to suspend you if you didn't say something that bad (whats considered "that bad" for riot?) — Diego🇬🇧🇲🇽🇩🇪 (@Diego__de) June 12, 2021

However, both Version 1 and Zellsis accepted Riot's decision without appeal. It is surely a big blow for Version 1 before the upcoming VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 qualifiers and challengers. Team management has already declared that they will be playing with a sub for the first open and closed qualifiers of stage 3 of VCT.

In Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, Version 1 played without Maxim 'Wippie' Shepelev, who was not able to participate in the tournament due to visa issues. They replaced him with Jamal "Jammyz" Bangash at that time.

Jammyz is surely an option for Version 1, but he is rumored to be joining Faze Clan in the next few days. If this happens, then it will be interesting to see who replaces Zellsis in Version 1 for the upcoming VCT 2021: North America Stage 3

