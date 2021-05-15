Version1’s Wippie won't be in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík due to Visa issues, Jammyz joins as a substitute

Version1 got a big blow before the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, as Maxim 'wippie' Shepelev won't be able to participate in the tournament due to visa issues.

Ian 'Immi' Harding, the coach of Version1, announced the unavailability of wippie in the upcoming Valorant Championship Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík. The North American side had already substituted Wippie with free agent Jamal 'jammyz' Bangash.

Iceland update: @jammyzx will be joining the #V1VAL players as a sub for @wippiecs in the VALORANT Masters 2! We look forward to welcoming @wippiecs officially to our team when they return.



Here’s Coach @IanImmi with the details.



Wippie won't compete with his teammates at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík:

Following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some strict rules were imposed on international traveling. Players need to obtain appropriate visas and a successful quarantine period prior to the LAN tournament. Wippie will not get his visa in time to travel to Iceland and compete with his teammates at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.

Version1's coach, Immi announced wippie's unavailability with a video through their official Twitter handle. In the video Immi said,

'Hey Guys, Unfortunately I am here today to talk about Wippie and we're going to be using him for Masters due to COVID complications. It was hard for him get an appointment to obtain the visa needed. Moving forward he will be coming back to play with us after this Masters. But for this Masters, we're going to use Jammyz. He's a player who's played with myself, Zellsis and Vanity. He's a free agent and I think he's going to be able to slot into the role perfectly.'

Wippie played several agents throughout Version1's Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers run, like Omen, Viper, and Killjoy. Meanwhile, Jammyz mainly played Jett and Viper during his tenure with Beastcoast.

As Erik 'penny' Penny usually plays Jett for Version1, Jammyz is more likely to be taking the controller role for his team in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík.

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík will run from May 24th to 30th. It would be interesting to see how Version1 grows their synergy with Jammyz in this short period of time.