All the teams qualified for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík

The upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík has fans excited to see the best teams from around the world clash for the first time in a LAN tournament.

The Valorant Champions Tour has garnered millions of fans across the world and has become a global sensation. The Stage 1 Masters were limited to regional tournaments, but the Stage 2 Masters of VCT will pit the top teams from each region against one another in the first VCT LAN event at Reykjavík, Iceland, later this month.

We’re going international! VCT Stage 2 Masters will be our first international #VCT event. 10 teams from around the world will be competing in Reykjavík, Iceland on May 24-30. pic.twitter.com/H0fvzZbXDY — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) March 1, 2021

Fans are excited to see the top teams clash and to find out who will come out on top.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík: Qualified teams from each regions

For the stage 2 tournament, Valorant Champions Tour took place in 7 regions across the world. The Regions were North America (NA), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Brazil (BR), Korea, South East Asia (SEA), Korea (KR), Japan (JP), and Latin America (LATAM).

Each region is locked in! 🔒



Presenting the qualified teams for Masters Reykjavík! 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/YSBoCPyMKB — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 13, 2021

VCT Masters Reykjavík will include 10 teams from across the world. NA, EMEA, and BR have two slots each, while SEA, KR, JP, and LATAM have one slot each.

The teams that qualified from each region are as follows:

North America (NA)

Sentinels

Version1

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Team Liquid

Fnatic

Brazil (BR)

Team Vikings

Sharks Esports

Korea (KR)

NUTURN Gaming

Latin America (LATAM)

KRU Esports

South East Asia (SEA)

X10 Esports

Japan (JP)

Crazy Raccoon

It was also recently announced that Breeze will not be included in the official map pool for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.

Dates and where to watch Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík is all set to begin on 24th May and will end on 30th May 2021. Fans will be able to watch VCT Masters Reykjavík at the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube Channel and Twitch Channel.

Fans can also get updated information regarding the tournament on the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík Liquipedia Page, and Valorant Champions Tour section on Sportskeeda.com .

Fans are beyond excited to see the titans of the Valorant esports scene from across the world face off at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.