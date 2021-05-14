5 underdog teams at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik

Valorant fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters, where the top teams from around the world will face each other in the largest LAN tournament the game has seen since its release.
Since its release last year, Valorant has gained immense popularity worldwide, which has inspired Riot Games to organize the Valorant Champions Tours in all regions. There will be ten teams in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik:
- 2 from North America (NA)
- 2 from Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
- 2 from Brazil (BR)
- 1 from Korea (KR)
- 1 from Latin America (LATAM)
- 1 from South East Asia (SEA)
- 1 from Japan (JP)
In the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, the teams qualifying from the regions of North America (NA), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are the favorites to win the tournament. But some sides from the other regions can spoil the party for them, which is what this article assesses.
Underdog teams to watch at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík
Here's a list of the top five sides that are most likely to step up come this much-anticipated tournament:
#1 - Team Vikings (Brazil)
Squad members
- Gustavo "gtnziN" Moura
- Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi
- Leandro "frz" Gomes
- Gabriel "sutecas" Dias
- Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro
Team Vikings is one of the best teams in Brazil. They secured their place in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik after winning the VCT 2021: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers Finals. They were unstoppable in their region.
Now, it is their chance to shine against the top teams from NA and EMEA. It will be interesting to see how Team Vikings perform against top-tier sides like Sentinels or Team Liquid at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik.
#2 - NUTURN Gaming (Korea)
Squad members
- Jung "peri" Bum-gi
- Park "allow" Sang-wook
- Seo "Suggest" Jae-young
- Kim "lakia" Jong-min
- Kang "solo" Keun-chul
Nuturn Gaming is one of Korea's top Valorant teams. They will represent their region in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.
Nuturn knocked out Vision Strikers, one of the favorites of the VCT 2021: Korea Stage 2 Challengers, on their way to winning the grand final. The Korean Champions can surprise all the other teams at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík with their highly aggressive gameplay.
#3 - KRU Esports (LATAM)
Squad members
- Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari
- Roberto "Mazino" Rivas
- Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez
- Benjamin "bnj" Rabinovich
- Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza
Argentinian team KRU Esports secured their place in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik from the Latin America region. KRU, the champions of LATAM South, defeated LATAM North's winner, Infinity Esports, at the VCT 2021: LATAM Stage 2 Challengers' final to cement their place in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik.
The team has only lost two maps in their LATAM Challengers playoff run. KRU can provide tough competition to teams from the North America and EMEA regions at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik.
#4 - X10 Esports (SEA)
Squad members
- Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard
- Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj
- Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat
- Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut
- Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong
X10 Esports is the Valorant team from Thailand who claimed their spot in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik from the South East Asia region.
They won both the VCT SEA finals and were almost unbeatable in all the domestic tournaments. The side will surely try to continue its winning streak at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik as well.
#5 - Crazy Raccoon (Japan)
Squad members
- An "Medusa" Min-cheol
- Hiroto "rion" Tateno
- Yusuke "neth" Matsuda
- Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom
- Jyousuke "Zepher" Matsuda
Crazy Raccoon will represent the Japanese region in the Valorant Championship Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik later this month. The team dominated the Japanese Valorant scene in the last few months and rose to the top of the region by winning the VCT Stage 1 Regional Masters (JP).
Now, it's their turn to show off their capabilities against the top teams around the globe at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik.
