Are Jett bugs from Valorant patch 3.08 compromising competitive integrity? Community posts mixed reactions

Valorant patch 3.08 was released with some major bugs for the game's popular duelist agent, Jett.
Jett has witnessed a high pick rate in games and tournaments since the beta. The Korean agent is known for her fast mobility, allowing her to entry frag by dashing into the site and escaping quickly.
Even after several nerfs by Riot Games, especially in the Patch 3.06 update, it didn't affect the agent's pick rate. Jett has been overpowered because of its ability to take fights and escape.
However, soon after the patch 3.08 release, they noticed a delay in the weapon's pull-out time after using the dash or Tailwind (E) ability. Many players and pros pointed it out on social media.
Valorant community reflect on abrupt Jett bugs from patch 3.08 and their effect on competitive integrity
Riot Games officially acknowledged the bug. However, they claimed that it is neither game-breaking nor hampering Valorant's competitive integrity. Furthermore, they informed the community on Twitter that this won't let them risk a patch redeploy. Therefore, it won't be fixed before the patch 3.09.
The first major bug delays weapon pull-out time from 1.18 seconds to 1.42 seconds, while the other one increases the Updraft cost from 150 to 200 credits.
Valorant community had mixed reactions to the bug. One contingent, mostly consisting of average players, was outraged, claiming the bug to be game-breaking. Whereas, the other half and many pros, including Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, felt the bug should be retained.
Both sides have their own perspectives and cogent points. Jett's Tailwind ability is her signature power, which makes the agent overpowered while using an operator or entry fragging. Due to this bug, players can't quickly equip their weapons after dashing, which could affect the gameplay.
However, the rest of the community wants the bug to remain as the agent has been a recurring choice in matches and tournaments. Thus, this issue might make the players shift to other agents or reduce the Korean duelist's pick rate.
Here's how the community reacted to the unintentional nerf from the Riot Games.
Nevertheless, Riot Games will probably fix the bug in the upcoming patch. Until then, the players will face issues with the dash and an increase in her updraft price.