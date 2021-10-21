Are Jett bugs from Valorant patch 3.08 compromising competitive integrity? Community posts mixed reactions

Valorant patch 3.08 was released with some major bugs for the game's popular duelist agent, Jett.

Jett has witnessed a high pick rate in games and tournaments since the beta. The Korean agent is known for her fast mobility, allowing her to entry frag by dashing into the site and escaping quickly.

Even after several nerfs by Riot Games, especially in the Patch 3.06 update, it didn't affect the agent's pick rate. Jett has been overpowered because of its ability to take fights and escape.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This patch removes 🕷️ that were haunting your game, you can now hide your Account Level from the 👻 in ranked, and we added persistent feedback on your player reports. Read Patch Notes 3.08: riot.com/3lS9hLA This patch removes 🕷️ that were haunting your game, you can now hide your Account Level from the 👻 in ranked, and we added persistent feedback on your player reports. Read Patch Notes 3.08: riot.com/3lS9hLA https://t.co/mGwfp2ES76

However, soon after the patch 3.08 release, they noticed a delay in the weapon's pull-out time after using the dash or Tailwind (E) ability. Many players and pros pointed it out on social media.

Valorant community reflect on abrupt Jett bugs from patch 3.08 and their effect on competitive integrity

Riot Games officially acknowledged the bug. However, they claimed that it is neither game-breaking nor hampering Valorant's competitive integrity. Furthermore, they informed the community on Twitter that this won't let them risk a patch redeploy. Therefore, it won't be fixed before the patch 3.09.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Jett's weapon equip out from her dash (Tailwind) is currently longer than intended and Updraft costs more than it should. These are bugs, but not severe enough (game-breaking/competitive integrity) to risk a Patch redeploy, so it's possible a fix won't go out until Patch 3.09. Jett's weapon equip out from her dash (Tailwind) is currently longer than intended and Updraft costs more than it should. These are bugs, but not severe enough (game-breaking/competitive integrity) to risk a Patch redeploy, so it's possible a fix won't go out until Patch 3.09.

The first major bug delays weapon pull-out time from 1.18 seconds to 1.42 seconds, while the other one increases the Updraft cost from 150 to 200 credits.

Valorant community had mixed reactions to the bug. One contingent, mostly consisting of average players, was outraged, claiming the bug to be game-breaking. Whereas, the other half and many pros, including Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, felt the bug should be retained.

Both sides have their own perspectives and cogent points. Jett's Tailwind ability is her signature power, which makes the agent overpowered while using an operator or entry fragging. Due to this bug, players can't quickly equip their weapons after dashing, which could affect the gameplay.

However, the rest of the community wants the bug to remain as the agent has been a recurring choice in matches and tournaments. Thus, this issue might make the players shift to other agents or reduce the Korean duelist's pick rate.

Here's how the community reacted to the unintentional nerf from the Riot Games.

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @PlayVALORANT aww man that really sucks i feel so bad for jett mains right now, that's just tragic. it's okay, don't worry too much & take your time or better yet skip patch 3.09 the community wouldn't mind. PRAYING FOR JETT MAINS @PlayVALORANT aww man that really sucks i feel so bad for jett mains right now, that's just tragic. it's okay, don't worry too much & take your time or better yet skip patch 3.09 the community wouldn't mind. PRAYING FOR JETT MAINS https://t.co/7kZjB3OEja

TenZ @TenZOfficial honestly if they leave jett this way I don't mind, seems like a decent nerf to a character who is picked almost all the time honestly if they leave jett this way I don't mind, seems like a decent nerf to a character who is picked almost all the time

ABX mada @madafps VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Jett's weapon equip out from her dash (Tailwind) is currently longer than intended and Updraft costs more than it should. These are bugs, but not severe enough (game-breaking/competitive integrity) to risk a Patch redeploy, so it's possible a fix won't go out until Patch 3.09. Jett's weapon equip out from her dash (Tailwind) is currently longer than intended and Updraft costs more than it should. These are bugs, but not severe enough (game-breaking/competitive integrity) to risk a Patch redeploy, so it's possible a fix won't go out until Patch 3.09. nerf jett even harder❗️ twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… nerf jett even harder❗️ twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s…

sai @itssai06 @SeoldamTwit @PlayVALORANT I don't understand why these guys are doing like this seriously rn when I'm playing with Jett it's getting a feeling like I was empty like I'm missing my best please @PlayVALORANT get back jet the Jett right click 😭😭 @SeoldamTwit @PlayVALORANT I don't understand why these guys are doing like this seriously rn when I'm playing with Jett it's getting a feeling like I was empty like I'm missing my best please @PlayVALORANT get back jet the Jett right click 😭😭

Anthony @Vanityxz THEY BROKE JETT THEY BROKE JETT https://t.co/FcQQquWhmG

GayLimulus @GayLimulus

This should be a buff if anything as updraft is cheaper now

But oh well, cry as much as you want jett mains >:) @PlayVALORANT Honestly, if you play jett properly, these are not even nerfs, as you shouldnt be dashing to engage, but rather to escape lolThis should be a buff if anything as updraft is cheaper nowBut oh well, cry as much as you want jett mains >:) @PlayVALORANT Honestly, if you play jett properly, these are not even nerfs, as you shouldnt be dashing to engage, but rather to escape lol

This should be a buff if anything as updraft is cheaper now

But oh well, cry as much as you want jett mains >:)

Rondras @r0ndr4z @billy_moss7

Its the only character with a dash and her knives have no recoil and can literally change the entire match every time they're out.

The problem of Jett is that its an agent made for another game and that game isnt Valo @PlayVALORANT Because the other agents are balanced already while Jett isnt.Its the only character with a dash and her knives have no recoil and can literally change the entire match every time they're out.The problem of Jett is that its an agent made for another game and that game isnt Valo @billy_moss7 @PlayVALORANT Because the other agents are balanced already while Jett isnt.

Its the only character with a dash and her knives have no recoil and can literally change the entire match every time they're out.

The problem of Jett is that its an agent made for another game and that game isnt Valo

Also Read

Nevertheless, Riot Games will probably fix the bug in the upcoming patch. Until then, the players will face issues with the dash and an increase in her updraft price.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul