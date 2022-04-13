Valorant community shocked as KRU Esports' Twitter handle gets hacked by NFT traders prior to VCT Masters' debut

Brazilian Valorant esports team, KRU Esports, is quite well known around the world and has been an active part of the Valorant Champions Tour. Not only that, the team even holds a major fan following on Twitter which attracted hackers to grab hold of that follower base.

As per reports, these hackers are involved with NFT trade, who would use the esport team’s following for their benefit. These events came to unfold right before KRU Esport’s upcoming match in VCT Stage 1 Masters and have created a ruckus in the community.

This article will briefly describe what happened to the esports giant’s social handle in the last few hours ahead of its match.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters contestant KRU Esports' Twitter handle hacked by NFT traders

Hackers are very prevalent in all kinds of sectors and the NFT community makes no exceptions. Some of these hacks include grabbing of data, while others hack to spread scams without exposing themselves.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R KRU Esports Twitter account seems to have been hacked yesterday and flooded with NFT spam



Huge bummer that this happens to them while they are at Masters but it looks like the account is locked and hopefully being resolved now KRU Esports Twitter account seems to have been hacked yesterday and flooded with NFT spam Huge bummer that this happens to them while they are at Masters but it looks like the account is locked and hopefully being resolved now https://t.co/FnzE6Mne7o

KRU Esports faced the second type of hacking and spread of tweets featuring scams that users can fall for. All these events came to light supposedly around 7:30 AM GMT, which is almost twelve hours before the team's debut in VCT Stage 1 Masters.

OtterOlie @otterolie



My friend just got scammed. See eth scan below he is still cleaning up.



Watch out



etherscan.io/address/0x51eb…



(Scammers collection)



#NFTCommumity #scam Gm internet frens don’t click dms from @.KRUesportsMy friend just got scammed. See eth scan below he is still cleaning up.Watch out @FelineFiendz and @SpaceRiders_NFT my homie just got cleaned out(Scammers collection) Gm internet frens don’t click dms from @.KRUesports My friend just got scammed. See eth scan below he is still cleaning up.Watch out @FelineFiendz and @SpaceRiders_NFT my homie just got cleaned out etherscan.io/address/0x51eb…(Scammers collection)#NFTCommumity #scam

The hackers posted various scam messages on the social handle and tagged multiple users to grab hold of their attention. All these users were specifically related to NFTs and could be potential targets for hackers. However, this cannot be confirmed in any way as of now as an investigation might go into it.

As of now, the Twitter handle's privacy settings have been tweaked to disallow tagged people from seeing the scam post. This could be a move from the hackers as KRU Esports hasn’t deleted these tweets and given an announcement stating that it has grabbed control of its social handle.

Neeko @neeko_vo It looks like @KRUesports may have gotten hacked LMAO It looks like @KRUesports may have gotten hacked LMAO https://t.co/iOBqe14SUi

As per updates, KRU Esports will be facing OpTic Gaming in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters despite these circumstances. The elimination match between the two will start at 6:45 PM GMT (12:15 AM IST), which was originally planned to start at 6 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST).

People who wish to see the elimination match between OpTic Gaming and KRU Esports can tune in to Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch it live.

More about NFTs

For readers who are unaware of what NFTs are in general, here is a small description. The term NFT stands for non-fungible token, which is an inter-changeable unit of data that is eventually stored in a crypto blockchain. Blockchains are like digital ledgers that can be sold or traded among normal consumers.

NFTs mainly apply to digital data like photos, videos and audio, which consumers claim for themselves. These make up a huge market in the world in the year 2022, and keep pushing people to earn a dime from it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan