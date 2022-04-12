KRU Esports vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Group-A prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champion Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters will see its first elimination match in Group B as both KRU Esports and OpTic Gaming will be appearing on one stage. This match will determine which team will stay back to see another day in the highly competitive environment and which team will face elimination from the international tournament.

Since both teams have lost their first matches in the VCT Masters Stage 1, this match-up will act as redemption for one. This article will give a thorough insight into their overall performances to determine which team can keep up with the competition.

Who will win the sixth game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

The match between OpTic Gaming and KRU Esports is a clash of two American continents, given the teams' geographic origin.

Predictions

This elimination between the two is one of the most anticipated, as both the giants faced each other once last year. For which, KRU Esports might be out for redemption after their previous loss.

Both have performed quite poorly in recent performances, making it hard to determine who'll win. However, there is undoubtedly one who seems to show the potential to win and that is OpTic Gaming. The reason is their slightly better performance in the playoffs so far.

So it can be expected that OpTic Gaming will win with a score of at least 2-1.

Head-to-head

Both the teams have faced off once in the past during last year's Masters event. In this battle, OpTic Gaming came out as winner and the same can be expected this year as well.

Recent results

The recent rests of both OpTic Gaming and KRU Esports (Image via vlr.gg)

The overall win-loss ratio in the past five matches seems to show the same results. The only difference is that KRU eSports has lost one match recently, whereas OpTic Gaming has lost two matches.

Potential lineup for KRU Esports and OpTic Gaming

KRU Esports

Juan “Nagz” Lopez

Angelo “keznit” Mori

Joaquin “delz1k” Espinoza

Roberto “Mazino” Rivas

Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari

OpTic

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jaccob “yay'” Whiteaker

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Victor “Victor” Wong

To observe the seventh match of VCT Stage 1 Master Reykjavik, fans can visit Valorant Champion Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on April 12, 2022, from 6:00 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST).

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

