Valorant community speculates about a new skin after the "Breeze" map teaser

The Valorant community been speculating about the possibility of some new skins, after Riot Games teased them with a snap of a potential new map on April 20th.

After several teases in the forms of posters, magazines and flyers across every map, Riot Games has officially announced an upcoming map in Valorant on Twitter. They captioned the image, “Welcome to paradise.”

Valorant data miners leaked that the name of the map is going to be "Breeze." Later, Valorant’s Vietnam page confirmed the name with a teaser of Valorant’s sixth map.

Fans are considering the possibility for the sixth map to arrive with Episode 2 Act 3, as Icebox came out with Episode 1 Act 3.

The picture tweeted from Valorant's official Twitter handle suggests that the new map might be tropical themed. But the picture reveals a lot more.

The Valorant community has been speculating about what appears to be a Vandal skin visible in the wicker basket behind the canopy.

What is Valorant community speculating from the 'Breeze' teaser?

The Magepunk Bundle was the last skin collection that came along with the 2.06 patch.

The Valorant community has been decoding snippets posted by Valorant on Twitter. Many have noticed the Vandal skin there. In fact, Valorant’s Revenue Lead at Riot Games, Joe Lee, retweeted a post made from Valorant’s official account. He captioned it, “loving the marketing on our new skins!”

Valorant Leaks' Twitter account was also seen replying to his tweet. The Valorant community has gone crazy with this theory.

Apart from that, fans have also noticed tiny bits of the map. They have pointed out minute things like the presence of a slipper on the sand, and the marks of something being dragged on the sand.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the developers, fans have already reached the peak of excitement. The Valorant community is predicting this to be a teaser for an upcoming skin in the game.

As of now, there is no other evidence to make the argument stronger, but the community is surely going to get the sixth map in the near future.