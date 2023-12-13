Crosshair profiles of VCT Game Changers players: G2 Mimi, SR MeL, and more 

VCT Game Changers 2023 showcased the potential of budding gamers from all over the world. Ultimately, after a week-long tournament comprising each region's top Game Changers teams, North America's Shopify Rebellion emerged as champions, winning the second iteration of the Valorant Game Changers circuit.

In addition to highlighting the best talent within the GC community, the event brought forward several young and aspiring talents that Valorant enthusiasts enjoy watching.

In this article, we will go through the crosshair profile codes of all Valorant pros who competed in VCT Game Changers 2023.

Crosshair profile codes of all Valorant players who competed in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 Sao Paulo

Shopify Rebellion

florescent - 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.689;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.689;o;1 alexis - 0;s;1;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.64;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.64;o;1 sarah - 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;h;0;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;4;1v;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.958;o;1

0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;h;0;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;4;1v;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.958;o;1 meL - 0;p;0;s;1;p;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;0.493

0;p;0;s;1;p;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;0.493 Noia - 0;s;1;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1

Evil Geniuses GC

Lorri - 0;p;0;s;1;P;u;7FFFD4FF;o;0.726;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;u;7FFFD4FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;o;1

0;p;0;s;1;P;u;7FFFD4FF;o;0.726;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;u;7FFFD4FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;o;1 StarBound - 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0t;4;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0t;4;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0 Theia - 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 PowerPixele - 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;4;u;000000FF;o;0.698;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;4;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.75;o;1

0;p;0;s;1;P;c;4;u;000000FF;o;0.698;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;4;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.75;o;1 Scaryshark32 - 0;s;1;P;c;7;u;132325FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;000000FF;s;0.958;o;1

Team Liquid Brazil

bstrdd - 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;4;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.396;o;0.154

0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;4;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.396;o;0.154 daiki - 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.677;o;1

0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.677;o;1 bizerra - 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0 Joojina - 0;P;h;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;1;1t;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

0;P;h;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;1;1t;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0 isaa - 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

BBL Queens

Alkyia - 0;s;1;P;u;556345FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;m;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.628;o;1

0;s;1;P;u;556345FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;m;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.628;o;1 eva - 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;0

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;0 Felipa - 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;m;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;1

0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;m;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;1 Vania - 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;0

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;0 Wens - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.831;o;1

G2 Gozen

mimi - 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.738

0;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.738 petra - 0;c;1;P;c;1;o;1;m;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0m;1;0s;0;0e;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

0;c;1;P;c;1;o;1;m;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0m;1;0s;0;0e;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0 Glance - 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;FFA500FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;1;u;FFA500FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1 roxi - 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;ADDAF8FF;o;1;d;1;b;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;0;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;ADDAF8FF;s;0.603;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;ADDAF8FF;o;1;d;1;b;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;0;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;ADDAF8FF;s;0.603;o;1 sarah - 0;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0

KRU Blaze

kalita - 0;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 romi - 0;P;o;1;d;1;0t;4;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;o;1;d;1;0t;4;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 conir - 0;c;1;P;u;000000FF;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;c;1;P;u;000000FF;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 micaela - 0;p;0;P;u;FF94A4FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;p;0;P;u;FF94A4FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 shyz - 0;P;c;6;o;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;3;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Team SMG

Kohaibi - 0;p;0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;5;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.8;o;1

0;p;0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;5;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.8;o;1 enerii - 0;p;0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;0;0l;0;0a;1;1b;0

0;p;0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;0;0l;0;0a;1;1b;0 shirazi - 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Alexy - 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;CBE0AFFF;o;1;d;1;b;1;m;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;CBE0AFFF;s;0.475;o;1

0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;CBE0AFFF;o;1;d;1;b;1;m;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;CBE0AFFF;s;0.475;o;1 Kamiyu - 0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

Chao Hui EDG

Clem - 0;s;1;P;c;6;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;2;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.286

0;s;1;P;c;6;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;2;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.286 Blue - 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;90EE90FF;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.738;o;0.319

0;s;1;P;c;5;u;90EE90FF;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.738;o;0.319 WawaLee - 0;P;c;3;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

0;P;c;3;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0 XiMiLu - 0;p;0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;7;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;0l;7;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;p;0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;7;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;0l;7;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Yusin - 0;P;c;8;u;FF0080FF;o;1;b;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

How to apply crosshair codes to your Valorant profile?

To apply any crosshair codes listed above to your Valorant profile, you must simply follow these steps:

Copy the crosshair code.

Open Valorant and go to the Settings section.

and go to the section. Head to the Crosshair tab and click the first option - General .

tab and click the first option - . Click the third logo on the Crosshair Profile section, which says Import Profile . You will then get a dialogue box that says, " Paste your profile code here... "

section, which says . You will then get a dialogue box that says, " " Paste the crosshair profile code of your choice and click Import.

Once you complete the aforementioned steps, you can continue your in-game journey and explore the various modes Valorant offers with your favorite Game Changers pros' crosshair.

After applying the copied crosshair, you also have the option to customize it and fine-tune it to match your personal taste. Do remember that while adopting a pro player's crosshair can help you understand their method of aiming, it does not promise an elevated in-game performance; you must put in hours of training to reach their level of expertise.

We also had the chance to interview some of the top Game Changers talent over the course of the 2023 Championship. Click this link to check out those interviews.